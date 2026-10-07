ETV Bharat / sports

Football: Thapa Scores But India Go Down 1-6 To Strong Uruguayan Side

Kolkata: The national senior men's football team ended its international window with a disappointing 1-6 defeat to two-time World Cup winner Uruguay at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Kriranga in Kolkata on Tuesday. Anirudh Thapa scored the lone goal for India in the 22nd minute to level an early goal from the penalty spot by Darwin Nunez in the 12th minute.

The visitors then scored five times, with Maxi Araujo scoring a brace of goals in the 28th and 59th minutes. Rodrigo Zalazar (53rd), JM Sanabria (71st), and Rodrigo Aguirre (86th minute) secured a comfortable victory. It was overall a mixed International Window for India as they drew 1-1 with Panama and lost to Brazil and Uruguay, the two World Cup winners they met in the last few weeks.

Thapa created a memorable moment for Indian football as he scored against a World Cup winner. Thapa reached the loose ball first, guided it beyond Uruguay goalkeeper Thiago Cardozo and turned towards 37,307 spectators roaring at the sight of India level with Uruguay.

For a brief spell on Tuesday, the Blue Tigers had given the two-time world champions a contest. Lightning halted it soon afterwards. When play resumed, La Celeste struck quickly and did not allow the hosts to make another comeback. Thapa’s equaliser was a piece of Indian football history even in defeat.

He became only the second Indian to score against Uruguay in a senior international, following Manas Bhattacharya, who scored in India’s 3-1 loss at Eden Gardens in the 1982 Nehru Cup. Uruguay signalled their intent in the third minute when Rodrigo Zalazar delivered a cross that Anwar Ali cleared.

India, however, did not retreat into their own half. Akash Mishra launched a long throw into the penalty area in the sixth minute; after the clearance fell to Ryan Williams, Anwar sent the follow-up wide. Three minutes later, India came closer. Maximiliano Araújo surrendered possession to Williams, who released Edmund Lalrindika.

Lalrindika shaped to shoot, but Santiago Mouriño’s sliding challenge stopped him. Uruguay took the lead from the penalty spot. Pramveer slid in on Federico Viñas as the forward chased the ball inside the area, and referee Rustam Lutfullin pointed to the spot. Núñez sent Gurpreet Singh Sandhu the wrong way in the 11th minute.