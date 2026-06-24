ETV Bharat / sports

Former New Zealand Pacer Bob Blair Passes Away On His 94th Birthday

Hyderabad: Former New Zealand cricketer Bob Blair, who is known for the courage he showed during the Tangiwai rail disaster, has passed away in England on his 94th birthday.

Blair featured for the New Zealand side in 19 Tests between 1952 and 1964, taking 43 wickets with a bowling average of 35. In first-class cricket, he played 119 matches and took 537 wickets with a bowling average of 18.54. However, Blair had unfortunate outings in international cricket, as New Zealand lost 13 of the 19 matches he played in and won none. His finest domestic season was in 1956-57, when he took 46 wickets.

Blair’s sporting folklore

In the second Test of New Zealand’s 1953 tour to South Africa, the then 21-year-old received devastating news that his fiancée, Nerissa Love, was amongst the 151 people killed in the Tangwai rail disaster on Christmas Eve. After staying at the team hotel in grief for a while, he made a remarkable appearance at the crease after New Zealand were down to their last wicket. He joined Bert Sutcliffe, who was batting at the other end after being struck several times while batting.