Former New Zealand Pacer Bob Blair Passes Away On His 94th Birthday
Former New Zealand cricketer Bob Blair has passed away at the age of 94.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 3:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Former New Zealand cricketer Bob Blair, who is known for the courage he showed during the Tangiwai rail disaster, has passed away in England on his 94th birthday.
Blair featured for the New Zealand side in 19 Tests between 1952 and 1964, taking 43 wickets with a bowling average of 35. In first-class cricket, he played 119 matches and took 537 wickets with a bowling average of 18.54. However, Blair had unfortunate outings in international cricket, as New Zealand lost 13 of the 19 matches he played in and won none. His finest domestic season was in 1956-57, when he took 46 wickets.
Bob Blair, whose courage in the face of unimaginable grief became one of New Zealand sport's most enduring stories, has passed away in England on his 94th birthday.— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 24, 2026
More | https://t.co/ulvE4L7pBY pic.twitter.com/gThNoT6uGn
Blair’s sporting folklore
In the second Test of New Zealand’s 1953 tour to South Africa, the then 21-year-old received devastating news that his fiancée, Nerissa Love, was amongst the 151 people killed in the Tangwai rail disaster on Christmas Eve. After staying at the team hotel in grief for a while, he made a remarkable appearance at the crease after New Zealand were down to their last wicket. He joined Bert Sutcliffe, who was batting at the other end after being struck several times while batting.
He is former Newzealand Cricketer " bob blair" who died on 23rd june 2026 .— Unique man (@shanko345) June 24, 2026
but the most saddest part is that he died on his 94th birthday 😓.
23rd june 1932- 23rd june 2026
rest in peace pic.twitter.com/aL4YTTFibB
In front of a packed crowd of 23,000, the pair stitched a 33-run partnership for the last wicket. Players from both teams and spectators were seen to be emotional in such a defining moment.
New Zealand cricket pays tribute
New Zealand Cricket interim chief executive Graham Parks has offered his condolences after the demise of the former international cricketer.
“The courage and camaraderie shown during the second Test in South Africa in 1953 and in the years that followed epitomises everything great about sport,” he said.
Blair stepped away from international cricket against South Africa in Auckland in 1964, registering best Test match figures of 7 for 142. Blair also played a coaching role in Queensland, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Northern Ireland and England. He eventually settled in Cheshire with his wife in 1986. As a mark of respect for him, the New Zealand players will wear black armbands in the third Test against England starting from Thursday.