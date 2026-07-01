ETV Bharat / sports

Five-Year-Old Ludhiana Girl Bags Silver In Milo International Karate Championship

Ludhiana: A five-year-old girl from Punjab's Ludhiana clinched a silver medal in the 25th Milo International Karate Championship held in Malaysia. Mehreen Kaur, who holds several other records at such a young age, received a grand welcome upon reaching her hometown.

About 2,000 children from 18 countries participated in the international tournament, where Mehreen defeated her competitors four times.

"My daughter will be five years old this September. I have two daughters, whom I have never considered less than boys. Whether it is a boy or a girl, the level at which the child wants to go should be encouraged. There was an international-level Karate tournament in Malaysia, where my elder daughter won a silver medal. I am so happy about his victory that I could not sleep for two days. We have been coaching my daughter in karate for about 1.5 years," Mehrin's mother said.