Five-Year-Old Ludhiana Girl Bags Silver In Milo International Karate Championship
About 2,000 children from 18 countries joined the tournament. Mehreen's parents said she practised for 2.5 hours daily, and they treated her like a son.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST
Ludhiana: A five-year-old girl from Punjab's Ludhiana clinched a silver medal in the 25th Milo International Karate Championship held in Malaysia. Mehreen Kaur, who holds several other records at such a young age, received a grand welcome upon reaching her hometown.
About 2,000 children from 18 countries participated in the international tournament, where Mehreen defeated her competitors four times.
"My daughter will be five years old this September. I have two daughters, whom I have never considered less than boys. Whether it is a boy or a girl, the level at which the child wants to go should be encouraged. There was an international-level Karate tournament in Malaysia, where my elder daughter won a silver medal. I am so happy about his victory that I could not sleep for two days. We have been coaching my daughter in karate for about 1.5 years," Mehrin's mother said.
Her parents said Mehreen was very active since childhood, due to which they admitted her to a karate class, where she practised for about 2.5 hours daily.
"She has also won medals at both the state and national levels. We are very happy that she has brought glory to our name. There is no difference between daughters and sons. We have two daughters, whom we like as sons," they added.
Mehreen's coach said he has been coaching her for the last 1.5 years. "Of course, it is difficult to teach young children. But Mehreen is learning very well and has already won medals at the district, state and national levels," he added.
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