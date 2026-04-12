ETV Bharat / sports

Five Players To Appear In Only One International Match For India

Hyderabad: Performance is always the key for sustaining in international cricket. Usually, a player is given a sequence of matches to prove his worth as his performance is evaluated over the course of the time. However, some of the players played only one international match for the Indian team.

Some of them faded away as they were unable to perform on their debut, but surprisingly, a handful of the players lost their spot in the national side despite doing well. One of the players scored a fifty and still never got a chance to play in the national side, while there was another player who picked a total of five wickets in the Test match.

Also, one of the main reason of this players not getting opportunities is the huge talent pool in India. As these players get a chance for one match due to an injury to established players, they are out of the playing XI after the big names come back in the team.

The following are some of the players to play only one international match

Faiz Fazal: The Vidarbha cricketer is one of those players who never got a chance to play for India after only one international appearance despite scoring an impressive fifty on his debut. He made his debut against Zimbabwe in an ODI in 2016 and scored 55 runs from 61 deliveries. Notably, Fazal was the only player in that India squad who was without an IPL contract. However, despite having an impressive debut, he never got a chance to represent the national team again.

His India call-up came on the back of an excellent domestic season, where he amassed a total of 714 first-class runs at an average of 44.62. Especially, his three hundreds included a match-winning knock of 127 runs against the Rest of India in the chase of 480, which brought him on the radar of selectors.

Kenia Jayantilal: The Andhra Pradesh-based cricketer played only one Test match against the West Indies while opening the batting. He scored only five runs during his stay at the crease and that was his last appearance in the whites for India. The right-handed batter scored 4687 runs with an average of 36.33, including eight centuries.