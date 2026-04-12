Five Players To Appear In Only One International Match For India
A few players have faded away after playing only one international match, which included a player who picked a five-wicket haul.
Published : April 12, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: Performance is always the key for sustaining in international cricket. Usually, a player is given a sequence of matches to prove his worth as his performance is evaluated over the course of the time. However, some of the players played only one international match for the Indian team.
Some of them faded away as they were unable to perform on their debut, but surprisingly, a handful of the players lost their spot in the national side despite doing well. One of the players scored a fifty and still never got a chance to play in the national side, while there was another player who picked a total of five wickets in the Test match.
Also, one of the main reason of this players not getting opportunities is the huge talent pool in India. As these players get a chance for one match due to an injury to established players, they are out of the playing XI after the big names come back in the team.
The following are some of the players to play only one international match
Faiz Fazal: The Vidarbha cricketer is one of those players who never got a chance to play for India after only one international appearance despite scoring an impressive fifty on his debut. He made his debut against Zimbabwe in an ODI in 2016 and scored 55 runs from 61 deliveries. Notably, Fazal was the only player in that India squad who was without an IPL contract. However, despite having an impressive debut, he never got a chance to represent the national team again.
His India call-up came on the back of an excellent domestic season, where he amassed a total of 714 first-class runs at an average of 44.62. Especially, his three hundreds included a match-winning knock of 127 runs against the Rest of India in the chase of 480, which brought him on the radar of selectors.
Kenia Jayantilal: The Andhra Pradesh-based cricketer played only one Test match against the West Indies while opening the batting. He scored only five runs during his stay at the crease and that was his last appearance in the whites for India. The right-handed batter scored 4687 runs with an average of 36.33, including eight centuries.
Kenia Jayantilal, one of the most unfortunate Indian Test cricketers, was born on this day, 1948.— Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) January 13, 2021
He played only one Test, the first match on the historic 1970-71 tour of the West Indies.
He scored 5 before he tried to leave a ball from Grayson Shillingford.
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He made debut in the infamous West Indies tour of 1971, where Sunil Gavaskar scored a record 774 runs.
Pawan Negi: The left-arm spinner played only one match for India against the UAE in 2016. He managed to pick just one wicket and was away from the national side after that. Negi’s List A record was good as he scalped 61 wickets from 49 matches with an economy of 4.96, with a strike rate of 33.1
Sreenath Aravind: The left-arm pacer from Karnataka earned his T20I debut thanks to an incredible IPL season. He played his first and last T20I against South Africa in Dharamsala in 2015. He picked one wicket but leaked an economy of 12, and his expensive outing turned out to be his last in international cricket.
Notably, he was included in the Indian team in 2011 in the ODI series against England but had to sit out due to an injury. Aravind had an impressive debut in the IPL, taking 21 wickets from 13 matches.
Sudangsu Abinash Banerjee: Sudangsu Banerjee was the pacer who never got to play more than one match for India despite having an impressive debut. He was selected for the national team against the West Indies in December 1948.
Banerjee also compared the ten wickets to Vishnu's ten avatars.— Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) November 1, 2020
The crease was the Laxman Rekha that should not be crossed.
The stumps were past, present, and future, and the bails formed the timeline connecting the three.
Not your everyday man, then, Montu-da.
The right-arm pacer picked a total of five wickets in the match. He took four wickets while conceding 120 runs and one for 61 in the second innings. Also, he held a couple of catches.