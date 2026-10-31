ETV Bharat / sports

From Lifetime Ban To 2.5 Years In Prison: Five Players To Face Severe Punishments For Doping And Match Fixing

File Photo: Diego Maradona ( Getty Images )

Hyderabad: A professional sportsperson earns money by winning tournaments. However, in pursuit of securing a win, he might bypass the rules and dope, one of the challenges sports are tackling currently. The world of sports has one more challenge it has to face currently: match-fixing or information leaked by players, which is beneficial for the bookmakers. Doping and match-fixing are the two malpractices sports are continuously trying to eradicate, but the cases keep on emerging.

Recently, a Greek Basketball match-Fixing scandal came to light, as some arrests and testimonies occurred through late October 2026 after the investigation was launched on October 21. A total of 50 games played between 2016 and 2026 are being investigated for allegedly involving match-fixing, bribery and corruption. Subsequently, Hellenic Basketball Federation President Vangelis Liolios and a few board members were arrested or detained. Liolios resigned from his post.

Speaking about doping, Ethiopian marathon runner Ruti Aga has been handed a six-year ban for the use of methylprednisolone. With the sport going through two problems, the following are the five sportspersons who faced some of the severest punishments for committing the offence of match-fixing. Hansie Cronje The South African all-rounder was one of the renowned names in cricket and provided all-round contributions for the team. In an investigation launched in 2000, Delhi police intercepted Cronje’s phone conversations with the bookmakers. In the probe, he admitted to accepting thousands of dollars to influence match results and pitch conditions. File Photo: Hansie Cronje (Getty Images) Subsequently, the United Kingdom and the United Cricket Board of South Africa handed him a lifetime ban from all cricketing activities. South African players Herschelle Gibbs and Henry Williams were also handed four-to-six-month bans for agreeing to underperform in the matches linked to Cronje. The South African cricketer passed away in a fatal plane crash in the Outeniqua Mountains, near the town of George in the Western Cape province of South Africa. Lance Armstrong In one of the most sensational doping scandals of the decade, cyclist Lance Armstrong lost whatever he had earned through his performance on the cycling track. An investigation by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency in 2012 exposed a systematic doping program working on a large scale.