From Lifetime Ban To 2.5 Years In Prison: Five Players To Face Severe Punishments For Doping And Match Fixing
Sport has been tackling the challenges of doping and match-fixing that hamper the game continuously.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 2:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: A professional sportsperson earns money by winning tournaments. However, in pursuit of securing a win, he might bypass the rules and dope, one of the challenges sports are tackling currently. The world of sports has one more challenge it has to face currently: match-fixing or information leaked by players, which is beneficial for the bookmakers. Doping and match-fixing are the two malpractices sports are continuously trying to eradicate, but the cases keep on emerging.
Recently, a Greek Basketball match-Fixing scandal came to light, as some arrests and testimonies occurred through late October 2026 after the investigation was launched on October 21. A total of 50 games played between 2016 and 2026 are being investigated for allegedly involving match-fixing, bribery and corruption. Subsequently, Hellenic Basketball Federation President Vangelis Liolios and a few board members were arrested or detained. Liolios resigned from his post.
Speaking about doping, Ethiopian marathon runner Ruti Aga has been handed a six-year ban for the use of methylprednisolone.
With the sport going through two problems, the following are the five sportspersons who faced some of the severest punishments for committing the offence of match-fixing.
Hansie Cronje
The South African all-rounder was one of the renowned names in cricket and provided all-round contributions for the team. In an investigation launched in 2000, Delhi police intercepted Cronje’s phone conversations with the bookmakers. In the probe, he admitted to accepting thousands of dollars to influence match results and pitch conditions.
Subsequently, the United Kingdom and the United Cricket Board of South Africa handed him a lifetime ban from all cricketing activities. South African players Herschelle Gibbs and Henry Williams were also handed four-to-six-month bans for agreeing to underperform in the matches linked to Cronje.
The South African cricketer passed away in a fatal plane crash in the Outeniqua Mountains, near the town of George in the Western Cape province of South Africa.
Lance Armstrong
In one of the most sensational doping scandals of the decade, cyclist Lance Armstrong lost whatever he had earned through his performance on the cycling track. An investigation by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency in 2012 exposed a systematic doping program working on a large scale.
The investigation revealed that Armstrong had used erythropoietin (EPO), human growth hormone (hGH), testosterone, cortisone, steroids, and blood transfusions. The USADA formally charged him with operating a drug trafficking and doping program and handed him a lifetime ban in the verdict of the investigation. Not only did he receive a lifetime ban, but all his competitive results dating back to August 1, 1998, were removed. Also, his seven Tour de France titles (1999–2005) were stripped.
Diego Maradona
The Argentine footballing superstar faced a total of a 30-month ban for doping. However, the punishment was split as he was banend for 15 months on two different occasions. In March 1991, he failed a drug test for cocaine while playing for Napoli in Italy after a match against Bari. As a result, Italian football authorities and FIFA banned him from all competitive football matches for 15 months (April 1991 to June 1992).
He faced a ban for the second time in 1994. He tested positive for ephedrine (a banned stimulant) after Argentina's group stage win against Nigeria. FIFA expelled him from the tournament, and he was handed a subsequent 15-month suspension by the football’s governing body.
Salman Butt
Former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Salman Butt was handed a severe punishment after a trio of Mohammed Amir and Mohammed Asif were caught in a spot-fixing matter. He was banned for 10 years by the International Cricket Council (ICC) tribunal, with 5 of those years suspended, resulting in an effective ban of five years.
In August 2010, he was implicated and later found to be the orchestrator of a spot-fixing plot which included deliberate no-balls during the Lord's Test. he was also handed a 2.5 year prison sentence in England.
Ben Johnson
The Canadian Track and Field athlete won the 100-meter dash in a blistering, record-breaking 9.79 seconds at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. However, just three days later, his urine sample tested positive for the anabolic steroid stanozolol. He served an initial two-year suspension but was given a lifetime ban in 1993 after failing the second drug test upon his return.
He was not only stripped of his Olympic gold medal, but was also disqualified from world records, and eventually handed a lifetime ban.