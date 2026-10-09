Not Only Bhuvneshwar, These Are The Five Cricketers Who Made A Comeback In Indian Team After Long Gap
Apart from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik and Ashish Nehra are the notable names in Indian cricket to make a return after a long gap.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Selection in the Indian team is every cricketer’s dream and the selectors always have a tough call picking the players from a huge talent pool in the country. Earning a call-up in the national squad is big but returning to a side after a long hiatus is even more bigger. The reason behind this has been the usual norm in the Indian cricketers. Seldom it is seen that selectors look back at a player who has been sidelined from the Indian team for a period of four years.
But, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the man at the centre of the talks in Indian cricket currently has done it. The selectors convened a meeting on Wednesday , October 7 and announced the T20I squad for the New Zealand series. One name stood out in the list - Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The right-arm pacer was rewarded for his excellent outing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He played a key role in the franchise’s title-winning campaign.
Bhuvneshwar picked 28 wickets from 16 matches with an economy of 7.95. He was the second highest wicket-taker of the season behind Kagiso Rabada who picked 29 wickets for Gujarat Titans. Also, he became the first fast bowler in IPL history to reach both 200 matches and 200 career wickets. It was this remarkable performance from Bhuvneshwar that helped him secure a spot in the national team after playing his last international fixture in November 2022 against New Zealand.
The ‘swing king’ is back and all eyes will be on him when India play a five-match T20I series against New Zealand beginning from October 22. However, Bhuvneshwar is not the only player to make his way back into the team after staying on the sidelines for a long period. A few others have also been part of the list which includes players making a comeback in the national side after a significant gap.
Ashish Nehra
The Indian left-arm fast bowler was one of the mainstays during the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly. Many would remember his five-wicket haul against England in the 2003 World Cup, but he was to write another glorious chapter at the back end of his career.
Nehra was 32-year-old in 2011 and he played only one T20I and seven ODIs that year. In 2012 he got no place in the Indian team and it seemed that his career was over. But, the left-armer known for his jolly nature by his teammates was to make IPL his comeback ticket in the years to come.
Nehra’s performance in the IPL 2015 was terrific as he picked 22 wickets from 15 matches with an economy of just 7.24. Also, he was one of the top five highest wicket-takers in the season. Thanks to his impressive run for Chennai Super Kings, he not only found his way back into the team but also featured in the Indian team during Australia T20I Series, 2016 World T20 and Asia Cup.
Dinesh Karthik
Karthik was one of those wicketkeeper-batters India had to wait for their chance in the national teams as MS Dhoni was doing wonders with his gloves as well as captaincy. It was 2019, 15 years since Karthik kicked off his international career and he was yet to become a regular member of the squad.
He played eight ODIs and five T20Is that year and was out of the team by 2020. But, that was not the end of the road for the right-handed batter and he flourished in RCB as a finisher and the selectors picked him for those same skills in the T20I squad three years later.
While playing as a designated finisher for RCB, he scored 330 runs from 16 matches with a brilliant average of 55 and an impressive strike rate of 183.33. He was recalled to the Indian team for the home series against South Africa in June 2022 and also played in the T20 World Cup.
Irfan Pathan
The Indian all-rounder made his comeback to the national side after a gap of two years after being dropped in early 2009. He made his long awaited international comeback in 2009 as the left-arm seamer was dropped after decline in form, loss of bowling pace and continuous fitness issues.
He was then ruled out from the team for eight months due to a severe back injury which resulted in him missing the entire 2010–2011 domestic season. However, he made his way back into the Indian team through a strong domestic season in 2011 while captaining and playing for Baroda in Ranji Trophy. He picked 21 wickets in the first three matches of the tournament, dominating the elite division with his bowling performance.
Karun Nair
The right-handed batter hailing from Rajasthan also known for his triple century made a comeback for ages when he returned to the Indian Test team. Despite making a triple century in the home Test against England in 2016, he got only three matches in 2017 and was never selected for the red-ball cricket for the next eight years.
His return to Tests was always the talk amongst the cricket fraternity. In the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 season, he amassed 863 runs from nine matches with an average of 53.93 and a strike rate of 49.59 including four hundreds and was the fourth highest run-getter in the season.
Robin Uthappa
The Indian batter made his international comeback in June 2014 against Bangladesh making a return to the Indian ODI team after an absence of six years. The right-handed batter earned his recall after a dominant 2013–14 domestic season with Karnataka and a brilliant 2014 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
He was the tournament's leading run-scorer (660 runs) with 10 consecutive scores. He also made some technical adjustments to his batting technique.
He earned a recall for the 3-match ODI series in Bangladesh in June 2014.