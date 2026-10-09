ETV Bharat / sports

Not Only Bhuvneshwar, These Are The Five Cricketers Who Made A Comeback In Indian Team After Long Gap

Hyderabad: Selection in the Indian team is every cricketer’s dream and the selectors always have a tough call picking the players from a huge talent pool in the country. Earning a call-up in the national squad is big but returning to a side after a long hiatus is even more bigger. The reason behind this has been the usual norm in the Indian cricketers. Seldom it is seen that selectors look back at a player who has been sidelined from the Indian team for a period of four years.

But, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the man at the centre of the talks in Indian cricket currently has done it. The selectors convened a meeting on Wednesday , October 7 and announced the T20I squad for the New Zealand series. One name stood out in the list - Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The right-arm pacer was rewarded for his excellent outing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He played a key role in the franchise’s title-winning campaign.

Bhuvneshwar picked 28 wickets from 16 matches with an economy of 7.95. He was the second highest wicket-taker of the season behind Kagiso Rabada who picked 29 wickets for Gujarat Titans. Also, he became the first fast bowler in IPL history to reach both 200 matches and 200 career wickets. It was this remarkable performance from Bhuvneshwar that helped him secure a spot in the national team after playing his last international fixture in November 2022 against New Zealand.

The ‘swing king’ is back and all eyes will be on him when India play a five-match T20I series against New Zealand beginning from October 22. However, Bhuvneshwar is not the only player to make his way back into the team after staying on the sidelines for a long period. A few others have also been part of the list which includes players making a comeback in the national side after a significant gap.

Ashish Nehra

The Indian left-arm fast bowler was one of the mainstays during the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly. Many would remember his five-wicket haul against England in the 2003 World Cup, but he was to write another glorious chapter at the back end of his career.

File photo: Ashish Nehra (AFP)

Nehra was 32-year-old in 2011 and he played only one T20I and seven ODIs that year. In 2012 he got no place in the Indian team and it seemed that his career was over. But, the left-armer known for his jolly nature by his teammates was to make IPL his comeback ticket in the years to come.

Nehra’s performance in the IPL 2015 was terrific as he picked 22 wickets from 15 matches with an economy of just 7.24. Also, he was one of the top five highest wicket-takers in the season. Thanks to his impressive run for Chennai Super Kings, he not only found his way back into the team but also featured in the Indian team during Australia T20I Series, 2016 World T20 and Asia Cup.

Dinesh Karthik

Karthik was one of those wicketkeeper-batters India had to wait for their chance in the national teams as MS Dhoni was doing wonders with his gloves as well as captaincy. It was 2019, 15 years since Karthik kicked off his international career and he was yet to become a regular member of the squad.

File Photo: Dinesh Karthik (AFP)

He played eight ODIs and five T20Is that year and was out of the team by 2020. But, that was not the end of the road for the right-handed batter and he flourished in RCB as a finisher and the selectors picked him for those same skills in the T20I squad three years later.