ETV Bharat / sports

FIVB Forms Steering Committee To Ensure Institutional Coordination Between FIVB, IOA, And VFI Interim Leadership

New Delhi: The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has granted provisional recognition to the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) while raising concerns with the IOA on the delay in granting visas to athletes for an event conducted this month and pending dues of over Rs three crore from private partners.

In three separate letters to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the FIVB has also formed a steering committee to "ensure institutional coordination between the FIVB, IOA, and the VFI interim leadership, while safeguarding the interests of athletes and ensuring the continuity of national team programmes and international participation."

The recognition to VFI has been granted for eight months, and the FIVB said it is being done "solely and exclusively to facilitate the release and utilisation of government funding due to VFI for preparation, training and participation" of Indian teams internationally.

The Steering Committee comprises IOA Executive Council member Rohit Rajpal, CEO Raghuram lyer, FIVB General Sports Director Steve Tutton, FIVB Head of Legal Affairs and General Counsel Stephen Bock and Hitesh Malhotra.

Tutton, in a separate letter, has gone on to complain about visa issues faced by unspecified athletes who competed in a Beach Pro Tour competition in Bhubaneswar.

Twenty-seven men's teams and 22 women's teams from 23 different countries took part in the Bhubaneswar Challenge.

Tutton also alleged that the FIVB has still not been paid its dues, which amount to over Rs three crore, for the Pro Tour events held in 2023 and 2024 in Goa and Chennai, respectively, in partnership with private clubs.

"It is too early to say anything. The IOA will need to study all the contracts, agreements, applications, etc., to understand the true picture," an IOA official told PTI when asked about the FIVB's letter.