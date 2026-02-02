ETV Bharat / sports

First Indian Female To Win Australian Open U14 Title, Gujarat's Jensi Kanabar Returns Home To Rousing Welcome

Junagadh: Gujarat girl Jensi Kanabar, who brought laurels to the country by becoming the first Indian female to win the Australian Open Under 14 title, returned home to a rousing welcome on Monday.

Kanabar made history on Friday defeating Australia’s Musemma Cilek 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the final. The contest saw the 14-year-old from Junagadh making a stellar comeback after trailing 3-6, 0-2 at the start of the contest.

Upon her return from Australia, her victory parade as a champion began on the highway of Junagadh city and culminated at the Sardar Patel Sports Complex. The Chairman of the Gymkhana and the District Collector felicitated the first female champion of India and named the tennis court at the Junagadh Gymkhana the Jensi Kanabar Court. Officials, and common people of Junagadh were present on the streets with great enthusiasm to welcome this first champion of India after her return from Australia.

The Asia Pacific Champion's First Response

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Kanabar said that she still has a lot to contribute to Indian tennis while referring to the French Open competition scheduled next month. She said she will begin her preparations for the competition today itself.

Kanabar said she is resuming her practice with the passion to make India a champion in all four of the world's most prestigious Grand Slam tennis tournaments.

Proud Coach, Her Father

Jensi Kanabar's coach, mentor, and father, Deepakbhai Kanabar told ETV Bharat that his daughter has a knack to participate in and win all the tournaments played worldwide. “That is the only goal set for now. Continuous practice and training are very important for her, so the day she becomes a champion in a tournament, she will start preparing for the French Open on the tennis court from that very day,” he said while thanking the people of Junagadh for giving a warm welcome to Kanabar.

Gymkhana Chairman And Collector's Response