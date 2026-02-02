First Indian Female To Win Australian Open U14 Title, Gujarat's Jensi Kanabar Returns Home To Rousing Welcome
Kanabar, who defeated Australia’s Musemma Cilek 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the final, became the first Indian female to achieve the feat.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST
Junagadh: Gujarat girl Jensi Kanabar, who brought laurels to the country by becoming the first Indian female to win the Australian Open Under 14 title, returned home to a rousing welcome on Monday.
Kanabar made history on Friday defeating Australia’s Musemma Cilek 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the final. The contest saw the 14-year-old from Junagadh making a stellar comeback after trailing 3-6, 0-2 at the start of the contest.
Upon her return from Australia, her victory parade as a champion began on the highway of Junagadh city and culminated at the Sardar Patel Sports Complex. The Chairman of the Gymkhana and the District Collector felicitated the first female champion of India and named the tennis court at the Junagadh Gymkhana the Jensi Kanabar Court. Officials, and common people of Junagadh were present on the streets with great enthusiasm to welcome this first champion of India after her return from Australia.
The Asia Pacific Champion's First Response
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Kanabar said that she still has a lot to contribute to Indian tennis while referring to the French Open competition scheduled next month. She said she will begin her preparations for the competition today itself.
Kanabar said she is resuming her practice with the passion to make India a champion in all four of the world's most prestigious Grand Slam tennis tournaments.
Proud Coach, Her Father
Jensi Kanabar's coach, mentor, and father, Deepakbhai Kanabar told ETV Bharat that his daughter has a knack to participate in and win all the tournaments played worldwide. “That is the only goal set for now. Continuous practice and training are very important for her, so the day she becomes a champion in a tournament, she will start preparing for the French Open on the tennis court from that very day,” he said while thanking the people of Junagadh for giving a warm welcome to Kanabar.
Gymkhana Chairman And Collector's Response
Junagadh Gymkhana Chairman and Collector, Anil Kumar Ranavasiya said that the daughter of Junagadh Jensi Kanabar has brought laurels to Junagadh and India by becoming a champion.
“Jensi Kanabar and her entire family, along with all her coaches and other assistants, are very proud of her achievement in Junagadh and India. The tennis court at Junagadh Gymkhana has been named after the Gymkhana's Chairman, Kumari Jensi Kanabar Tennis Court, from today,” Ranavasiya said.
Municipal Commissioner Praises Young Athlete
Junagadh Municipal Commissioner Tejas Parmar said that Jensi Kanabar's victory in the field of sports will prove to be a new milestone for Junagadh city and district in the coming years.
“Keeping in mind the doors that Jensi has opened for the players of Junagadh district by becoming an international champion, the Junagadh Municipal Corporation is continuously working to build world-class sports complexes and grounds in the Junagadh Municipal Corporation area. In the coming days, the Municipal Corporation will work on this sports complex so that players from Junagadh can represent India in other sports and win world tournaments,” he said.
MLA Sanjay Kordia's Response
Junagadh MLA Sanjay Kordia described World Champion Jensi Kanabar's achievement as a very important and unforgettable sporting event for Junagadh. Kordia said that in the coming days, all talented players, including those in tennis, will be trained at the modern sports complex under the guidance of trained sports coaches.
The MLA assured every athlete in Junagadh that he would work with the state government to give top priority to sports activities so that players from Junagadh can represent Gujarat and India at global sporting events and make the state and country proud.
