ETV Bharat / sports

West Indies Championship Match Abandoned After A Dangerous Pitch Hospitalises A Player

Hyderabad: A West Indies Championship match between Trinidad & Tobago and Leeward Islands was called off and declared a draw due to dangerous playing conditions. The match was abandoned due to the on-field incident, which resulted in a player being taken on a stretcher and admitted to the hospital.

The four-day match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium was cancelled on Tuesday morning after the umpires ruled that the surface was too dangerous to continue and prioritised player safety amid increasingly unpredictable behaviour from the surface.

The decision came after a troublesome moment occurred during the Leeward Islands’ second innings when Jeremiah Louis was hit on the helmet by a delivery from Jayden Seales. The ball bounced lethally from good length after the previous delivery had kept low.

Louis collapsed to the ground immediately after the ball hit his helmet. He then immediately dropped his bat in frustration and then kicked his helmet. The medical staff attended to him on the field, and he was taken to a hospital for further evaluation. Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed in a statement that his condition is now stable. When the incident occurred, the Leeward Islands were 140/7 and on a narrow lead.