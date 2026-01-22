Firm ICC Stand Sets Good Precedent Of Tackling Geopolitical Frictions
The ICC’s firm refusal of Bangladesh’s demands will set a good precedent in tackling geopolitics and unsavoury grandstanding over sporting events.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 1:19 PM IST|
Updated : January 22, 2026 at 1:32 PM IST
By Meenakshi Rao
New Delhi: Even though the International Cricket Council (ICC) has refused Bangladesh’s non-India venues' demand, and Scotland may get a place in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 if the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) continues to dither, the pre-tournament vibes have been meandering in the realm of the ridiculous.
Geopolitics, unneighbourly grandstanding and optics play have cornered the tournament into dealing with peripherals rather than the sport itself. That, and the fact that Bangladesh's imminent replacement by Scotland will open up Group C's Super 8 path, is a small niggle, much like Pakistan's bid to back Bangladesh to become the lead actor of this theatre of madness.
At a time when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should be huddling up to strategise for a possible position in the knockouts after being outed unceremoniously in the Group stage of the last edition by a team as callow as the USA, it is instead busy trying to make its presence felt by playing not cricket but politics merely to amplify the standoff against India.
Of course, it has no intention to boycott the tournament, so its popcorn pop-up holds only nuisance value. Far away from cementing its two-bit team, the PCB is seeing a fertile opportunity here to launch its India derby and score some brownie points with slim chances of it scoring any on the tournament's points tally.
Underlying Motivations: Politics Over Pitches
This impasse, doomed to be history before the first ball is bowled on February 7, 2026, reveals deeper subcontinental tensions beyond cricket. The grandstanding sidesteps sport entirely. Bangladesh's radicalised interim regime — post-2024 upheaval — has flexed muscle amid India's vocal alarms over Hindu oppression, including attacks on minorities and temple vandalism, which New Delhi has raised bilaterally.
The BCB-Government nexus has leveraged cricket to counter India's subcontinental clout, with Pakistan joining in to needle its rival ahead of the high-stakes Group A clash on February 15 in Colombo.
The fact is that no credible security threats underpin claims; ICC assessments confirm safe Indian stadiums like Eden Gardens and Wankhede. Instead, with its retaliatory posturing, the BCB has tested the ICC resolve after the Mustafizur Rahman snub even as Pakistan has amplified for optics in a Muslim bloc vs Hindu-majority India narrative.
Group C Will Open Up
Bangladesh's exit, if it sticks to its demand on non-India venues, will open doors for Scotland, which will disrupt seeding and Super 8s paths. Its possible inclusion will flip Group C: Less pace threat than Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman, easing pressure on England and West Indies to reach the Super 8s without potential points bleed. It is yet again a golden opportunity which will elevate its global profile and funding post-2025 upsets.
Firm ICC Will Set Precedent
The ICC’s firm stand on this issue has gone a long way in ironing out the issues without bending backwards. Precedents like the 2021 Asia Cup shifts cut both ways; consistency demands no concessions where security is verified. Hybrid models (e.g. Sri Lanka-only for Bangladesh) would have eroded credibility; an expulsion will signal zero tolerance for State-backed boycotts.
Long-term, ICC bylaws are right in penalising geo-disruptions, ringfencing cricket from regimes weaponising it. This isn't security — it's subcontinental power play, and buckling invites annual chaos.
Under ICC summit event protocol, a full member's forfeiture slots the next eligible team from T20I rankings or recent qualifiers — in this case, Scotland will get second time lucky (in an earlier edition, it replaced Zimbabwe) as it leads as Associate No 1 with superior 2025 form — via a seamless swap into Group C without redraws.
In this event, ICC will regain authority by enforcing rules, deterring future politicking. The main losers will be Bangladesh, which will face isolation with possible funding cuts and a drop in its ranking.
India’s Position
Politically, India's position will harden — boycott framed as regime flexing post-minority violence alarms, with PCB solidarity backfiring if BCB exits. Pakistan's support will invite ICC scrutiny without boycott risk, preserving their India derby.
All said, the ICC is all set to announce Scotland’s inclusion by the end of the day on January 23 to lock the Super 8 seeding. The unsavoury saga, meanwhile, underscores cricket's geopolitical faultlines, but Bangladesh's replacement will ensure that the tournament rolls on, tilting edges to spin-heavy hosts.
An ICC spokesperson said: "Over the past several weeks, the ICC has engaged with the BCB in sustained and constructive dialogue, with the clear objective of enabling Bangladesh's participation in the tournament. During this period, the ICC has shared detailed inputs, including independent security assessments, comprehensive venue-level security plans and formal assurances from the host authorities, all of which consistently concluded that there is no credible or verifiable threat to the safety or security of the Bangladesh team in India.
"Despite these efforts, the BCB maintained its position, repeatedly linking its participation in the tournament to a single, isolated and unrelated development concerning one of its player’s involvement in a domestic league. This linkage has no bearing on the tournament’s security framework or the conditions governing participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
“The ICC’s venue and scheduling decisions are guided by objective threat assessments, host guarantees, and the tournament’s agreed terms of participation, which apply uniformly to all 20 competing nations. In the absence of any independent security findings that materially compromise the safety of the Bangladesh team, the ICC is unable to relocate fixtures. Doing so would carry significant logistical and scheduling consequences for other teams and fans worldwide, and would also create far-reaching precedent-related challenges that risk undermining the neutrality, fairness, and integrity of ICC governance.
"The ICC remains committed to acting in good faith, upholding consistent standards, and safeguarding the collective interests of the global game."
