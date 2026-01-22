ETV Bharat / sports

Firm ICC Stand Sets Good Precedent Of Tackling Geopolitical Frictions

By Meenakshi Rao

New Delhi: Even though the International Cricket Council (ICC) has refused Bangladesh’s non-India venues' demand, and Scotland may get a place in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 if the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) continues to dither, the pre-tournament vibes have been meandering in the realm of the ridiculous.

Geopolitics, unneighbourly grandstanding and optics play have cornered the tournament into dealing with peripherals rather than the sport itself. That, and the fact that Bangladesh's imminent replacement by Scotland will open up Group C's Super 8 path, is a small niggle, much like Pakistan's bid to back Bangladesh to become the lead actor of this theatre of madness.

At a time when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should be huddling up to strategise for a possible position in the knockouts after being outed unceremoniously in the Group stage of the last edition by a team as callow as the USA, it is instead busy trying to make its presence felt by playing not cricket but politics merely to amplify the standoff against India.

Of course, it has no intention to boycott the tournament, so its popcorn pop-up holds only nuisance value. Far away from cementing its two-bit team, the PCB is seeing a fertile opportunity here to launch its India derby and score some brownie points with slim chances of it scoring any on the tournament's points tally.

Underlying Motivations: Politics Over Pitches

This impasse, doomed to be history before the first ball is bowled on February 7, 2026, reveals deeper subcontinental tensions beyond cricket. The grandstanding sidesteps sport entirely. Bangladesh's radicalised interim regime — post-2024 upheaval — has flexed muscle amid India's vocal alarms over Hindu oppression, including attacks on minorities and temple vandalism, which New Delhi has raised bilaterally.

The BCB-Government nexus has leveraged cricket to counter India's subcontinental clout, with Pakistan joining in to needle its rival ahead of the high-stakes Group A clash on February 15 in Colombo.

The fact is that no credible security threats underpin claims; ICC assessments confirm safe Indian stadiums like Eden Gardens and Wankhede. Instead, with its retaliatory posturing, the BCB has tested the ICC resolve after the Mustafizur Rahman snub even as Pakistan has amplified for optics in a Muslim bloc vs Hindu-majority India narrative.

Group C Will Open Up