ETV Bharat / sports

FIH Pro League: Indian Men’s Hockey Team Prevails 3-2 Over England In Shoot-Out After Goalless Draw

London: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team displayed remarkable defensive resilience to defeat England 3-2 in the penalty shoot-out after a hard-fought 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture of the FIH Hockey Pro League at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London on Sunday. Abhishek, Shilanand Lakra and Hardik Singh converted their shoot-out attempts for India, while defender Sanjay was named Player of the Match for his outstanding performance.

England started brightly and earned an early penalty corner after Sam Ward won one off Yashdeep Singh. Indian goalkeeper Mohith Shashikumar responded with a sensational double save before producing another fine stop to deny Ward and later keeping out Sanford as India weathered sustained early pressure. India's best opportunity of the opening quarter came through Abhishek, who threatened late in the period, but England enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges. The first quarter ended goalless, thanks to Mohith's sharp reflexes and India's disciplined defensive structure.

The hosts continued to press in the second quarter and came close through Bandurak, while India responded through Jarmanpreet Singh, whose effort was well saved by the England goalkeeper. England continued to pile on the pressure, but India's resolute defence stood firm as the teams headed into halftime locked at 0-0.

India returned after the break with renewed attacking intent and produced a dangerous counterattack led by Hardik Singh, whose driving run from midfield created an opportunity for Mandeep Singh, only for the England goalkeeper to make another important save. Hardik continued to influence proceedings and earned India a penalty corner in the 37th minute, but Amandeep Lakra was unable to convert.