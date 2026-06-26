ETV Bharat / sports

FIH Pro League: Indian Men’s Hockey Team Loses To England In Shootout After Fighting 2-2 Draw

London: After an intense 2-2 draw over four quarters, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team suffered a 1-4 shootout defeat against hosts England in the London leg of their FIH Pro League European tour at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Thursday.

Dilpreet Singh (10' and 58') scored an impressive brace for India while David Goodfield (29') and Nicholas Bandurak (56') were on the scoresheet for England. Thomas Sorsby, James Albery and captain Zachary Wallace converted their attempts in the shootout for the hosts, besides one attempt that led to a penalty stroke, which was also scored off by Wallace.

The first half was a slightly cagey affair, but still both teams found the net and created a few chances. India made a bright start to the first quarter, claiming an early penalty corner; however, captain Harmanpreet Singh's dragflick was saved by English goalkeeper James Mazarelo. England too secured a penalty corner at the other end in the fifth minute but Bandurak's attempt was stopped by the Indian defence.

The opening goal came in the 10th minute as Mandeep Singh dribbled along the baseline and set the perfect pass for Dilpreet Singh who slotted the ball into the goal with a diving finish to put India ahead.