ETV Bharat / sports

FIH Pro League: India Beat Arch-Rivals Pakistan 4-3 In Thrilling Clash

Hyderabad: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team started the London leg of their FIH Pro League European tour with a thrilling 4-3 victory over arch-rivals Pakistan at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Tuesday.

After a slow start in the opening quarter, India found their rhythm and went on to secure their third outright win of this Pro League season, thwarting a late scare by Pakistan. The victory moved India up to the seventh position in the points table. Goals from Abhishek (22’), Nilakanta Sharma (24’), Sukhjeet Singh (40’), and Rajinder Singh (52’) guided India home in the high-voltage encounter.

The match began with both teams playing cautiously and trading early circle entries. Pakistan earned the first breakthrough in the 8th minute when Ahmad Nadeem capitalised on a penalty corner routine to make it 1-0. India immediately responded with aggressive attacks but struggled to find the goal-scoring touch.

In the final minute of the first quarter, India won three consecutive penalty corners, but Pakistan goalkeeper Ali Raza made a fine save against skipper Harmanpreet Singh's dragflick, which was the nearest India came to score off those back-to-back short corners.

India turned up the heat with quick passing in the second quarter to find an equaliser. In the 22nd minute, Dilpreet Singh's powerful shot was padded away by Raza, but Abhishek quickly pounced on the rebound to make it 1-1. Three minutes later, India won another penalty corner, where Nilakanta reacted the sharpest to the rebound and smashed the ball through the goalkeeper's legs to put India ahead 2-1.