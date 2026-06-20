ETV Bharat / sports

FIH Women's Nations Cup: India Beat Chile 6-0 In Semis To Cruise Into Final

File photo: Hockey India women team ( FIH )

Hyderabad: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team registered their fourth consecutive win, securing a dominant 6-0 victory against Chile in the semi-finals of the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup New Zealand 2025-26 in Auckland on Saturday. Navneet Kaur (6’, 13’), Deepika (14’, 18’), Neha (32’) and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (39’) found the back of the net for India, while captain Salima Tete was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ for her all-round performance as India booked their place in the final, where they will face the winner of the second semi-final to be played between the USA and hosts New Zealand. After an encouraging start to the game that saw India control possession in the early exchanges, they earned their first penalty corner in the 6th minute. Navneet made the opportunity count as her shot rifled into the corner of the goal to give India the lead.