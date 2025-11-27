ETV Bharat / sports

FIH Junior WC: Confident India Look To Reclaim Title After Nine Years on Home Soil

Captains from across the globe came together for the official photoshoot ahead of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup in Chennai on Thursday ( X/@TheHockeyIndia )

Chennai: Hosts India, the joint second-most successful team in the tournament's history, will look to reclaim the title on home soil after nine years when they open their campaign against Chile in their opening pool match of the Men's Junior Hockey World Cup here on Friday.

Two-time champions India, who last won the tournament in 2016 in Lucknow under the guidance of now senior women's coach Harendra Singh, are favourites to progress from Pool B.

Besides India and Chile, Oman, who replaced Pakistan after the neighbours refused to travel to the country citing security reasons following Operation Sindoor, and Switzerland are the other teams in Pool B.

India have won the title twice -- 2001 at Hobart and 2016 in Lucknow. Germany are the most successful team in the tournament, which started 46 years ago in 1979, with seven titles.

Argentina share the bragging rights for the second-most successful team along with India, having won the title in 2005 and 2021.

Pakistan had won the inaugural edition in 1979 in Versailles (France), and Australia in 1997 beating India in Milton Keynes.

In the last edition in Kuala Lumpur in 2023, India finished fourth, losing to Spain 1-3 in the bronze-medal match with Germany lifting the trophy.

For the first time, 24 teams will fight it out for the title in Chennai and Madurai, the host cities.

The teams will be split into six groups of four each in a round-robin format. After the preliminary round, the group winners and the two best-second placed teams will advance to the quarterfinals.

Ranked second in the world, India are close contenders for the title. Germany are the world's top-ranked side in the under-21 category.

The tournament will be the biggest test for two-time Olympic medallist goalkeeper-turned-coach PR Sreejesh, who will be keen to prove his coaching credentials with an eye on mentoring the senior side in future.