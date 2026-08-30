ETV Bharat / sports

FIH Hockey World Cup: Argentina Stun Netherlands In Shootout To Claim Their Third Title

Hyderabad: Argentina emerged triumphant against the Netherlands in a thrilling encounter in the final of the Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 on Dutch soil in Amstelveen. The two sides were locked in a 1-1 draw after regulation time. Las Leonas lost their composure to emerge triumphant in the shootout by 3-1. The result meant that the Netherlands were denied their fourth consecutive World Cup title while Argentina won their first global title in 16 years.

Notably, the same two teams met in the final of the 2022 edition, where the Netherlands defeated Argentina.

Regulation time ends in a 1-1 draw

The Netherlands took the lead in the 30th minute as Yibbi Jansen scored a goal for the Dutch side. It seemed that the result would go the Netherlands’ way, but Argentina pulled off an equaliser late in the match

Argentina's goalkeeper, Cristina Cosentino, dished out a stellar performance in the fixture, and she was named Player of the Match.

How did Argentina emerge triumphant in the penalty shootout?

Pien Sanders missed her chance for the Netherlands, and Granatto immediately gave Argentina the advantage by converting her chance. Cosentino pulled off a spectacular effort to prevent the opposition player from scoring. Argentina’s Brisa Bruggesser converted he chance with an excellent finish into the corner, which gave the team a 2-0 advantage.