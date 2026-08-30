FIH Hockey World Cup: Argentina Stun Netherlands In Shootout To Claim Their Third Title
Argentina women beat the Netherlands in a penalty shootout to lift their third Hockey World Cup title.
Published : August 30, 2026 at 9:55 AM IST
Hyderabad: Argentina emerged triumphant against the Netherlands in a thrilling encounter in the final of the Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 on Dutch soil in Amstelveen. The two sides were locked in a 1-1 draw after regulation time. Las Leonas lost their composure to emerge triumphant in the shootout by 3-1. The result meant that the Netherlands were denied their fourth consecutive World Cup title while Argentina won their first global title in 16 years.
Notably, the same two teams met in the final of the 2022 edition, where the Netherlands defeated Argentina.
Regulation time ends in a 1-1 draw
The Netherlands took the lead in the 30th minute as Yibbi Jansen scored a goal for the Dutch side. It seemed that the result would go the Netherlands’ way, but Argentina pulled off an equaliser late in the match
COLD BLOODED SHOOT-OUT! 🇦🇷 🏑— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) August 29, 2026
GOLD MEDAL FINISH!! 🏆 🏅
Argentina halt the Dutch juggernaut in Amstelveen and become CHAMPIONS of the WORLD!! 🌍 😍#HWC2026 #LasLeonas #Argentina #Hockey pic.twitter.com/novMK1KXRA
Argentina's goalkeeper, Cristina Cosentino, dished out a stellar performance in the fixture, and she was named Player of the Match.
How did Argentina emerge triumphant in the penalty shootout?
Pien Sanders missed her chance for the Netherlands, and Granatto immediately gave Argentina the advantage by converting her chance. Cosentino pulled off a spectacular effort to prevent the opposition player from scoring. Argentina’s Brisa Bruggesser converted he chance with an excellent finish into the corner, which gave the team a 2-0 advantage.
LAS LEONAS ARE THE 2026 HOCKEY WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS 👏— The Olympic Games™ (@Olympics) August 29, 2026
After a 1-1 draw, Argentina beat the Netherlands 3-1 in a shootout to claim the World Cup title!#HWC2026 #MadeForHockey #Olympics @FIH_Hockey pic.twitter.com/pRYGyksmks
Marijn Veen kept her composure and scored the first goal for the Netherlands. Zoe Díaz scored next, but her goal was overturned for back-stick infringement. Freeke Moes failed to score on the Netherlands’ next attempt, and Sofía Cairo’s final goal would put an end to the Netherlands ' 16-year World Cup title.
Argentina win their third title
Argentina had won the 2002 and 2010 editions earlier. Now, they won their third title with a penalty shootout win over the Netherlands. Also, this was the first occasion when the Netherlands’ women's team lost a World Cup final.
Netherlands is the most successful side in the tournament, winning 10 titles. Argentina have clinched three titles.
Tournament awards
Hero Top Scorer: Yibbi Jansen (Netherlands) – 8 goals
JSW Rising Star: Zoe Diaz (Argentina)
Best Goalkeeper: Jocelyn Bartram (Australia)
Best Player of the Tournament: Charlotte Englebert (Belgium)