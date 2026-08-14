ETV Bharat / sports

FIH Hockey World Cup: Live Streaming Details, New Format, Timings, And All You Need To Know

The Indian men’s team, captained by Harmanpreet Singh, will aim to lead the team to the title for the first time since 1975. The Men in Blue made history by winning the tournament held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, at that time. The women’s team will be led by Salima Tete, who will aim to guide the team with her vast experience.

Hyderabad: Both the Indian men's and women's hockey teams are set to kick off their respective campaigns as the Hockey World Cup will start on August 15. Indian men’s team finished in ninth position in the previous edition.

August 17: India vs England - 06:30 PM IST

August 19: India vs Pakistan - 06:30 PM IST

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: India women’s schedule

August 16: India vs China - 04:30 PM IST

August 18: India vs South Africa - 06:30 PM IST

August 20: India vs England - 06:30 PM IST

How will the new format for the FIH Hockey World Cup work?

The tournament will now feature a three-stage format which will eliminate the traditional quarter-final round. In stage 1 of the tournament, 16 teams will be split into four groups (pools A, B, C and D) of four teams each, and every team will play three other teams from their group. Head-to-head results and points against opponents will be carried forward in the next stage, making every group-stage clash an encounter.

In the next stage, the top two teams from Pools A and D will combine to form Pool E. The top two teams from Pools B and C will combine to form Pool F. The third- and fourth-placed teams from each group will go into Pools G and H to fight for 9th to 16th place. In this stage, teams from Pool E and Pool F will play matches against two opponents from their pool whom they haven’t faced yet.

The top two teams from Pool E and the top two teams from Pool F will directly enter the semifinal while 3rd- and 4th-place finishers will fight for 5th to 8th place.

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 live streaming details

When will the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 take place?

The FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 will be hosted from August 15 to 30, 2026.

Where will the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 matches take place?

All of India's matches (men's and women's) will be hosted by the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

How to watch the live telecast of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026?

The live telecast of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 will be available in India on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026?

The live streaming of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 in India will be available on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.