FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup 2026: India Seal Semi-Final Spot In After 2-1 Win Over Japan
Captain Salima Tete and Lalremsiami netted the goals for India to secure a second successive win in Pool A
Published : June 16, 2026 at 11:52 AM IST
Auckland: The Indian Women's Hockey Team defeated Japan 2-1 in their second Pool A match of the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup New Zealand 2026 on Tuesday at the North Harbour National Hockey Centre in Auckland to secure a spot in the semi-finals, having won both their pool games so far.
Captain and 'Player of the Match' Salima Tete (33') and Lalremsiami (49') netted the goals for India while Hiramitsu Ai (35') was the lone goalscorer for Japan. It was a memorable game for midfielder Jyoti, who marked her 100th senior international appearance.
📸 𝐒𝐄𝐌𝐈-𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐒 𝐒𝐄𝐂𝐔𝐑𝐄𝐃. 🇮🇳🏑— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 16, 2026
The Women in Blue got the job done against Japan in India's second Pool A match of the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup 2026 in Auckland, New Zealand, earlier today.
Swipe through for some of the moments that shaped India's 2–1… pic.twitter.com/1KsMGnJ7gF
The first half was extremely tight with both sides creating chances, but none could break the deadlock till half-time. The game opened up in the third quarter as India scored first in the 33rd minute through a nicely executed penalty corner variation. Navneet Kaur's strike was deflected perfectly to Salima by Nikki Pradhan, and the skipper slotted it into the goal to give India the lead
𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐅𝐑𝐎𝐌 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐅𝐑𝐎𝐍𝐓 🇮🇳🔥— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 16, 2026
Captain Salima Tete's inspiring performance and crucial goal earned her the 'Player of the Match' award as India defeated Japan 2-1 in the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup 2026 in Auckland, New Zealand, earlier today to book a place… pic.twitter.com/cXCyBM1zuI
Japan promptly replied two minutes later, as Hiramitsu (35') converted from a penalty corner to score the equaliser. With all to play for in the final quarter, India's Lalremsiami found the winning goal in the 49th minute. Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam played an incisive pass from the edge of the circle towards the goal and found Lalremsiami, who deflected the ball into the net to help India emerge victorious.
The win took unbeaten India to the top of Pool A with six points from wins against USA and Japan. India will next face Uruguay in their last Pool A match of the tournament on June 18 at 4:15 am IST, while Japan and the USA will face off for the second semi-final spot from Pool A.