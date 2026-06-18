ETV Bharat / sports

FIH Hockey Pro League: Manpreet Enters Record Books As India Defeat Germany 3-1

Rotterdam: Manpreet Singh became the most capped player with his 413th appearance as India defeated Germany 3-1 while producing a strong defensive display in their second match of the FIH Hockey Pro League here.

Mandeep Singh (7th), Shilanand Lakra (13th) and Nilakanta Sharma (35th) netted one goal each for India while Raphael Hartkopf (45th) pulled one back for the hosts. Indian midfielder Hardik Singh was adjudged the Player of the Match.

India began with controlling ball possession, which lead to the first goal in the seventh minute when Mandeep executed a sharp turn in front of the goal to give his side a 1-0 lead. Before the end of the first quarter, Lakra beat the German goalkeeper Alexander Stadler with a fine strike to put India 2-0 ahead.