FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Trophy Tour To Kickoff On Friday

The tournament is set to be co-hosted by Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10.

The tour will officially kick off on Friday during the Hockey India centenary celebrations in the presence of Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, FIH President Dato Tayyab Ikram, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey, Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh and Treasurer Sekar J Manoharan.

New Delhi: The prestigious Men's Junior Hockey World Cup trophy will travel across 20 cities in India on a nationwide tour, starting here on Friday.

The trophy will travel through 20 cities before returning to Tamil Nadu, giving fans across the country a chance to witness the silverware up close.

"The idea behind the Trophy Tour is to take the excitement of the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup to every corner of India. This is a historic moment for Indian hockey as we host the largest-ever edition of the Junior World Cup with 24 teams," Tirkey said in a statement.

The tournament will start from November 28 to December 10. A total of 24 teams will participate in the competition, and they are divided into six pools. India are grouped with Chile. Pakistan and Switzerland. They will take on Chile on November 28. The team will then lock horns with Pakistan on November 29 and will play their last group match against Switzerland on December 2.

A total of eight best-placed teams will advance into the quarterfinal after the conclusion of the group stage, while other teams will participate in the classification matches.