ETV Bharat / sports

FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup: India Beat Switzerland 5-0; To Play Against Belgium In Quarterfinal

The visitors were no-match to India Colts' experience and dominant performance. India's goal rush began as early as the 2nd minute with birthday boy Manmeet Singh giving the home side a cushion early in the game. He doubled the lead to 2-0 in the 11th minute with yet another scintillating field goal, while Sharda Nand Tiwari made it 3-0 in the 13th minute with his well-executed PC.

Chennai: The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team eased their way into the quarterfinals of the prestigious FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 after their unbeaten run in the round robin league stage. On Tuesday, the team convincingly beat Switzerland 5-0 at the Madurai International Hockey Stadium. The team led by Rohit and coached by PR Sreejesh will take on Belgium on 5th December.

It was exactly the kind of start India was looking for, and they enthralled the Madurai audience, who had turned up despite the cyclonic weather. Arshdeep Singh, who scored a hattrick of goals in the previous match against Oman, scored India's fourth goal in the 28th minute. Meanwhile, goalie Prince Deep Singh was on top of his game, making some fantastic saves that kept Switzerland from scoring goals.

India's performance was clinical and ensured they kept up the momentum into the fourth quarter, too. Sharda Nand, who was awarded the player of the match, scored his second goal and India's fifth goal in the 54th minute through a PC. This sealed the game for India, with no room for Switzerland to threaten the team.

It was yet another big win for India after they beat Chile 7-0, Oman 17-0 in their previous matches to match the knockout stage.

India will play the Quarterfinals in Chennai on December 5. They will face a real test as they will be up against a tough side like Belgium, who are ranked third in the senior rankings. However, the home support will be an advantage for the Indian side, and they will aim to beat Belgium to book a spot in the last four.