FIH Hockey Junior World Cup: Special Jallikattu Staged For Players From Eight Countries In Madurai

Madurai: Teams competing for the Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup were treated to a special session of 'Jallikattu', an ancient and traditional bull-taming sport of Tamil Nadu, here on Saturday.

Hockey players from eight countries, staying in Madurai, witnessed the traditional martial sport of Tamilans at Kalaignar Centenary Stadium located in Keezhakarai village near Alanganallur. The players from countries like Oman, Austria, China and Bangladesh with their administrators were brought to the stadium in buses for the contest.

Dressed in traditional attire, Veshti (Dhoti), a white unstitched cloth wrapped around the waist, paired with a simple shirt or kurta, the players posed for photographs in front of the Jallikattu statue in the stadium.