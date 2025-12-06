FIH Hockey Junior World Cup: Special Jallikattu Staged For Players From Eight Countries In Madurai
The players, dressed in traditional attire, enjoyed the marital sport and were treated to a sumptuous meal of local dishes.
Madurai: Teams competing for the Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup were treated to a special session of 'Jallikattu', an ancient and traditional bull-taming sport of Tamil Nadu, here on Saturday.
Hockey players from eight countries, staying in Madurai, witnessed the traditional martial sport of Tamilans at Kalaignar Centenary Stadium located in Keezhakarai village near Alanganallur. The players from countries like Oman, Austria, China and Bangladesh with their administrators were brought to the stadium in buses for the contest.
Dressed in traditional attire, Veshti (Dhoti), a white unstitched cloth wrapped around the waist, paired with a simple shirt or kurta, the players posed for photographs in front of the Jallikattu statue in the stadium.
Then, 104 Jallikattu bulls specially brought from various parts of Tamil Nadu and 50 of the best bull catchers (Maadhu pidikkiravargal) were entered the arena. Before the match, the players took an oath. Following this, the Jallikattu competition was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Minister of Commercial Taxes and Registration, P Murthy.
It was followed by a lively match in which the bulls and the players performed to the best of their abilities. The best performers were awarded prizes including bicycles and gold coins.
The hockey players who watched and enjoyed the Jallikattu competition with enthusiasm were later served a delicious feast including including Madurai's specialty 'mutton chukka', 'kadi chops', 'chicken roast', 'salted vegetables', 'vanjiram fish' and 'airai fish'.
