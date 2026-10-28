'Fight Until You Reach Your Goal’: Para-Badminton Champion Naveen Sivakumar’s Inspiring Message
Kanchipuram badminton player wins SL4 singles gold and doubles bronze at Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan; Tamil Nadu announces ₹1.05 crore incentive.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 6:34 PM IST
Chennai: “Keep fighting until you reach your goal.” This is the message of Tamil Nadu para-badminton player Naveen Sivakumar, whose gold and bronze medals at the Asian Para Games have turned years of rigorous training and determination into an inspiring sporting achievement.
The shuttler from Kanchipuram defeated Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan 21-9, 21-17 in the men’s singles SL4 category final to win gold. He also secured bronze in the men’s doubles SL3-SU5 event, completing a two-medal campaign at the continental competition.
Tamil Nadu athletes won 15 medals at the recently concluded fifth Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, comprising three gold, five silver and seven bronze medals, according to the details provided.
Following his return, Naveen received a welcome at Chennai International Airport from representatives of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT). Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has announced a cash incentive of ₹1.05 crore in recognition of his achievement. A felicitation ceremony is scheduled to be held in Chennai soon.
Hailing from Kanchipuram, Naveen was born with clubfoot, a structural deformity affecting the foot. His journey in badminton began during childhood, when watching his relatives play the sport sparked his interest.
What began as a recreational activity eventually became a serious sporting pursuit. Naveen has trained for eight years, including six years of intensive preparation aimed at winning a medal at the Asian Para Games.
Alongside his sporting commitments, he has pursued his education and completed an engineering degree. He is currently studying for a Master of Engineering (ME) degree.
‘Winning For India And Tamil Nadu Is Unforgettable’
Naveen Sivakumar bags bronze in Men's Doubles SL3-SU5 Badminton at the 5th Asian Para Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, Japan. #SDAT #sportstn #TNSportsDevelopment #CMtrophy2026 #tnathlete https://t.co/3ZVTTOI12i— Sports Tamil Nadu (@SportsTN_) October 22, 2026
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Naveen said representing India at the Asian Para Games and winning medals for the country and Tamil Nadu was an unforgettable milestone.
“Representing the Indian contingent at the Asian Para Games in Japan and winning a gold and a bronze for my nation and Tamil Nadu is an unforgettable milestone in my life,” he said.
Recalling how his sporting journey began, Naveen said watching his relatives play badminton during his childhood inspired him to take up the game and gradually develop ambitions of excelling at the competitive level.
He credited his coach for guiding him through years of training and said the preparation for the Asian Para Games had demanded sustained effort and discipline.
His next ambitions include winning medals at the World Championships and the Paralympics.
“My mother has been my rock and pillar of support,” he said, acknowledging the role his family played throughout his journey.
Offering advice to young people aspiring to achieve their goals, Naveen said persistence was essential.
“My only advice is to keep fighting until you reach your goal,” he said.
Mother’s Support Behind The Success
Naveen’s mother, Saraswathi, said badminton was initially encouraged as a way to help improve his foot condition, following medical advice. She said it was deeply gratifying to see the sport develop into his passion and eventually take him to the international stage.
“We initially permitted him to play badminton based on medical advice to improve his foot condition. However, it is deeply fulfilling to see that he embraced the sport as his life's calling and emerged victorious,” she said.
Saraswathi said the family had believed in his ability to win and credited his achievement primarily to his hard work.
“The entire credit for this victory goes to his relentless hard work; we were merely a support system,” she said.
She also highlighted his commitment to academics, saying he remained focused on his education while pursuing badminton and successfully completed his engineering degree.
With the Asian Para Games medals adding to his sporting achievements, Naveen is now setting his sights on the World Championships and the Paralympics.
His journey from taking up badminton on medical advice to winning gold at a major international para-sport event is a testament to years of training, family encouragement and sporting ambition.
For Naveen, however, the message remains simple: Challenges need not define the limits of one's aspirations. The next goal, he says, is to keep working until he reaches it.
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