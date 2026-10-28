ETV Bharat / sports

'Fight Until You Reach Your Goal’: Para-Badminton Champion Naveen Sivakumar’s Inspiring Message

Kanchipuram lad Naveen Sivakumar beat Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan in the men’s singles final to win gold at Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: “Keep fighting until you reach your goal.” This is the message of Tamil Nadu para-badminton player Naveen Sivakumar, whose gold and bronze medals at the Asian Para Games have turned years of rigorous training and determination into an inspiring sporting achievement.

The shuttler from Kanchipuram defeated Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan 21-9, 21-17 in the men’s singles SL4 category final to win gold. He also secured bronze in the men’s doubles SL3-SU5 event, completing a two-medal campaign at the continental competition.

Tamil Nadu athletes won 15 medals at the recently concluded fifth Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, comprising three gold, five silver and seven bronze medals, according to the details provided.

Following his return, Naveen received a welcome at Chennai International Airport from representatives of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT). Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has announced a cash incentive of ₹1.05 crore in recognition of his achievement. A felicitation ceremony is scheduled to be held in Chennai soon.

Hailing from Kanchipuram, Naveen was born with clubfoot, a structural deformity affecting the foot. His journey in badminton began during childhood, when watching his relatives play the sport sparked his interest.

What began as a recreational activity eventually became a serious sporting pursuit. Naveen has trained for eight years, including six years of intensive preparation aimed at winning a medal at the Asian Para Games.

Alongside his sporting commitments, he has pursued his education and completed an engineering degree. He is currently studying for a Master of Engineering (ME) degree.

‘Winning For India And Tamil Nadu Is Unforgettable’

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Naveen said representing India at the Asian Para Games and winning medals for the country and Tamil Nadu was an unforgettable milestone.

“Representing the Indian contingent at the Asian Para Games in Japan and winning a gold and a bronze for my nation and Tamil Nadu is an unforgettable milestone in my life,” he said.

Recalling how his sporting journey began, Naveen said watching his relatives play badminton during his childhood inspired him to take up the game and gradually develop ambitions of excelling at the competitive level.

He credited his coach for guiding him through years of training and said the preparation for the Asian Para Games had demanded sustained effort and discipline.

His next ambitions include winning medals at the World Championships and the Paralympics.

“My mother has been my rock and pillar of support,” he said, acknowledging the role his family played throughout his journey.