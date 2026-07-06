Stolen Twice, But Retrieved By A Dog On First Theft: How A Dog Played A Key Role In Recovering Silverware?
The original FIFA World Cup trophy, the Jules Rimet Trophy, was stolen twice in the tournament’s history.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: The FIFA World Cup trophy given to the current winners is 36.8 cm (14.5 in) tall, weighs 6.175 kg (13.6 lbs), and is crafted from 18-carat solid gold with two layers of malachite at its base. The trophy was designed in 1974 by Italian artist Silvio Gazzaniga.
Notably, the first edition of the tournament was played in 1930, but then the question arises around why the current trophy was designed in 1974 - 44 years after the start of the first edition. The reason is the theft of the FIFA World Cup Trophy. Not only once, but the trophy was stolen twice, and that is the reason the trophy currently given to the winners is not the original trophy, which is also known as the Jules Rimet Trophy.
The trophy was stolen twice, but it was retrieved only once. When it was stolen for the second time in 1983, it is widely believed that the trophy was melted into gold by the thieves.
Did you know…— RubyTrivia (@RubyTriviaAI) July 6, 2026
The original World Cup Trophy, the Jules Rimet Trophy (used 1930–1970), has a wild past.
During WWII the trophy was hidden in a shoebox under a bed in Italy by Italian FA president Ottorino Barassi to protect it from occupying forces.
In 1966, the trophy was… pic.twitter.com/ytfh15AOIc
The following are the details of the two thefts which led to a new redesign of the World Cup trophy.
The FIFA World Cup trophy is one of the most protected trophies in sports.— Know Your History (@H54355Know) July 2, 2026
The original Jules Rimet Trophy was stolen twice and disappeared permanently after the second theft.
The trophy presented today is a completely different design.
The first theft (1966 in London)
Just four months before the 1966 edition, the trophy was stolen from a public exhibition at Central Hall Westminster in London. The trophy was on display at the Stanley Gibbons Stampex rare stamp exhibition. The thieves deceived round-the-clock guards during a church service on Sunday. The burglar broke into a locked display cabinet to steal the silverware from there.
Three days later, Football Association chairman Joe Mears received a £15,000 ransom demand and the removable lining from the top of the trophy was also sent with it. Scotland Yard arrested the thief through a fake drop-off of a briefcase packed with dummy notes.
On March 27, 1966, a four-year-old black-and-white dog, Pickles, sniffed out the parcel containing the trophy. It was wrapped in newspaper under a hedge in South London.
The dog became a national hero overnight, and he won a medal, a year's supply of food, and an invitation to England's World Cup celebration dinner for playing a role in finding the World Cup trophy.
The second theft (1983 in Rio de Janeiro)
After Brazil became the World Champions in 1970, the Jules Rimet was permanently awarded to them in December 1983. The thieves broke into the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) headquarters in Rio de Janeiro and stole the trophy.
In 1966, the World Cup trophy was stolen from a public exhibition in London. A week later, a dog named Pickles found it wrapped in newspaper under a hedge. He became a global hero and even received free dog food for life! 🏆🐶 #FIFA— Ajith Pai Katapadi (@ajithp_ai) July 1, 2026
The thieves pried open the wooden rear of the display cabinet with a crowbar and stole the solid-gold trophy while incapacitating the night watchman.
Sérgio Pereira Ayres (also known as "Sérgio Peralta"), a banker and football club agent, was the main culprit of the theft. He, along with Francisco Rivera (a.k.a. "Chico Barbudo," an ex-police officer) and José Luiz Vieira (a.k.a. "Luiz Bigode," a decorator), executed the plan. Also, there have been reports that the trophy was melted down into raw gold to sell and that was the reason it was never discovered.
Who keeps the FIFA World Cup trophy?
Earlier, the trophy was held by the winning nation every four years. The organisation decided that the precious trophy makes a quadrennial appearance at the final of each World Cup to be hoisted by the winning team. After the victory, it was swiftly returned to FIFA to be kept under strict supervision.
It leaves the vault for some special occasion, but the trophy is now under strict security at the FIFA headquarters.
Current FIFA World Cup trophy
The current trophy is designed by Italian artist Silvio Gazzaniga in 1974, is 36.8 centimetres tall and weighs 6.175 kilograms. It is cast in solid 18-carat gold and also features two stylised human figures who are holding up the earth. Those figures show the global and unifying spirit of football.