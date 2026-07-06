ETV Bharat / sports

Stolen Twice, But Retrieved By A Dog On First Theft: How A Dog Played A Key Role In Recovering Silverware?

Hyderabad: The FIFA World Cup trophy given to the current winners is 36.8 cm (14.5 in) tall, weighs 6.175 kg (13.6 lbs), and is crafted from 18-carat solid gold with two layers of malachite at its base. The trophy was designed in 1974 by Italian artist Silvio Gazzaniga.

Notably, the first edition of the tournament was played in 1930, but then the question arises around why the current trophy was designed in 1974 - 44 years after the start of the first edition. The reason is the theft of the FIFA World Cup Trophy. Not only once, but the trophy was stolen twice, and that is the reason the trophy currently given to the winners is not the original trophy, which is also known as the Jules Rimet Trophy.

The trophy was stolen twice, but it was retrieved only once. When it was stolen for the second time in 1983, it is widely believed that the trophy was melted into gold by the thieves.

The following are the details of the two thefts which led to a new redesign of the World Cup trophy.

The first theft (1966 in London)

Just four months before the 1966 edition, the trophy was stolen from a public exhibition at Central Hall Westminster in London. The trophy was on display at the Stanley Gibbons Stampex rare stamp exhibition. The thieves deceived round-the-clock guards during a church service on Sunday. The burglar broke into a locked display cabinet to steal the silverware from there.