FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Scotland Secure World Cup Spot For First Time Since 1998
Scotland put an end to the 24-year wait, qualifying for the men’s FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1998.
Published : November 19, 2025 at 1:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: Scotland secured their first men’s World Cup appearance since 1998 with a 4-2 victory over Denmark at Hampden Park on Tuesday night. Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean scored goals in the stoppage time, sending Glasgow into a celebratory mode. Scotland defeated the Danish side, who played much of the second half with 10 men, in a thrilling encounter.
With the result, Scotland bypassed the playoffs and secured a berth in the next year’s World Cup in North America. Denmark required a draw, but a defeat means that they will have to appear in the playoffs and progress through that stage to get into the main tournament.
Scotland made a dream start to the contest as they found the back of the net with an acrobatic overhead kick by Scott McTominay in the third minute. Denmark levelled the scores in the 57th minute as Rasmus H¸jlund converted a penalty after a review ruled that Andy Robertson has committed a foul in the penalty area. However, Denmark suffered a blow moments later as Rasmus Kristensen received a second yellow card and they were reduced to 10 men.
Lawrence Shankland put Scotland ahead in the match with a 78th-minute goal. Patrick Dorgu found the back of the net in the 82nd minute and restored parity. Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean struck in the stoppage time.
The contest was full of a frantic pace and unpredictability, featuring six goals, two stoppage-time goals and a red card. Scotland were brilliant in their transitions and were dangerous from set pieces, while Denmark dominated the spells of possession but struggled to capitalise on their chances.
Scotland skipper Andy Robertson hailed Scotland’s fighting spirit, which helped them secure a berth in the World Cup.
"That just sums up this squad. Never say die. We just keep going right to the end. We put the country through it, but I'm sure it's worth it. We're going to the World Cup."