FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Scotland Secure World Cup Spot For First Time Since 1998

Hyderabad: Scotland secured their first men’s World Cup appearance since 1998 with a 4-2 victory over Denmark at Hampden Park on Tuesday night. Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean scored goals in the stoppage time, sending Glasgow into a celebratory mode. Scotland defeated the Danish side, who played much of the second half with 10 men, in a thrilling encounter.

With the result, Scotland bypassed the playoffs and secured a berth in the next year’s World Cup in North America. Denmark required a draw, but a defeat means that they will have to appear in the playoffs and progress through that stage to get into the main tournament.

Scotland beat Denmark (FIFA World Cup 'X' handle screen grab)

Scotland made a dream start to the contest as they found the back of the net with an acrobatic overhead kick by Scott McTominay in the third minute. Denmark levelled the scores in the 57th minute as Rasmus H¸jlund converted a penalty after a review ruled that Andy Robertson has committed a foul in the penalty area. However, Denmark suffered a blow moments later as Rasmus Kristensen received a second yellow card and they were reduced to 10 men.