FIFA World Cup Group E: Favourites Germany Up Against Determination Of Teams Like Ecuador And Ivory Coast
Germany are the clear favourites in Group E, but teams like Ecuador and Ivory Coast can also challenge them if they punch above their weight.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: The FIFA World Cup 2026 is all set to commence on June 11, and the teams are preparing for it. Four-time champions Germany are the clear favourites in Group E, but the competition for the remaining spots to advance in the Round of 32 can make the situation intriguing. Germany have suffered group stage exits in the last two World Cups, and they will be under pressure to put in a strong performance in North America.
Ecuador and Ivory Coast can cause an upset in the group. Ivory Coast are returning to the tournament after a long wait of 12 years. Curacao are the surprise package in the group and the smallest ever nation to qualify for the FIFA World Cup will be aiming to cause an upset.
Following is the team-wise breakdown of Group E.
Germany
Managed by Julian Nagelsmann, playmakers Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz will boost their attack, while veterans like Manuel Neuer and Joshua Kimmich will strengthen the team composition. Dynamic midfield and elite shot-stopping are their major strengths, but box defending and the form of the attack remain vulnerable sides.
World Cup Squad Watch: Germany 🇩🇪— ACHIGBUE Ugogod Kingsley (@ugogod101) June 2, 2026
🏆 FIFA Ranking: #10
A football powerhouse with a legacy built on discipline, structure, and winning mentality. Germany arrive at the World Cup determined to return to the very top of the game.
🇩🇪 Germany Squad List
🌍 FIFA Ranking: #10
⭐ A mix… pic.twitter.com/BicurDqUCL
FIFA rank - 10
Best World Cup: Winners (1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014)
World Cup qualifications: 21
Notable Absentees: Serge Gnabry and Lennart Karl
Key players: Joshua Kimmich, Florian Wirtz and Kai Havertz.
Germany’s fixtures
14 June: Germany v Curaçao - Houston Stadium
20 June: Germany v Côte d'Ivoire - Toronto Stadium
25 June: Ecuador v Germany - New York New Jersey Stadium
Ivory Coast
They enter the marquee event as the youngest squad of the competition. Thus, they rely on defensive solidity and the individual skills of young wingers. The tactical setup will be mostly a compact, defensively sound backline and an energetic midfield.
World Cup Squad Watch: Côte d'Ivoire 🇨🇮— ACHIGBUE Ugogod Kingsley (@ugogod101) June 5, 2026
🏆 FIFA Ranking: #41
The reigning African champions arrive at the World Cup with confidence, talent, and a winning mentality. Côte d'Ivoire boasts a squad capable of competing with the very best and making a serious impact on the global… pic.twitter.com/x8MyKKiYzL
FIFA rank - 33
Best World Cup: Group stage (2006, 2010, 2014)
World Cup qualifications: 4
Notable Absentees: Wilfried Zaha and Sébastien Haller
Key players: Amad Diallo, Franck Kessié and Yan Diomandé
Ivory Coast’s fixtures
14 June: Côte d'Ivoire v Ecuador - Philadelphia Stadium
20 June: Germany v Côte d'Ivoire - Toronto Stadium
25 June: Curaçao v Côte d'Ivoire - Philadelphia Stadium
Ecuador
Ecaudor have reached the knockout rounds only once before, in 2006. However, their confidence will be on high after an impressive campaign in the South American qualifiers. They have a watertight backline including PSG's Willian Pacho and Arsenal's Piero Hincapié. Although Ecuador have a strong defensive unit, they lack a high-volume goalscorer.
ECUADOR 🇪🇨 SQUAD FOR FIFA WORLD CUP 26 pic.twitter.com/dtKtMnB8eA— Eagles FC (@EaglesFCKerala) June 3, 2026
FIFA rank - 24
Best World Cup: Round of 16 (2006)
World Cup qualifications: 5
Notable Absentees: Robert Arboleda, Alexander Domínguez
Key players: Moisés Caicedo, Willian Pacho and Piero Hincapié
Ecuador’s fixtures
14 June: Côte d'Ivoire v Ecuador - Philadelphia Stadium
20 June: Ecuador v Curaçao - Kansas City Stadium
25 June: Ecuador v Germany - New York New Jersey Stadium
Curacao
With a population of just over 150,000, Curacao scripted the story of the tournament by securing a spot in the FIFA World Cup. They secured the qualification spot by staying unbeaten in their CONCACAF qualifying group and arrive unbeaten from the campaign.
CURACAO 🇨🇼 SQUAD FOR FIFA WORLD CUP 26 pic.twitter.com/fEvJJXlhVR— Eagles FC (@EaglesFCKerala) June 1, 2026
FIFA rank - 82
Best World Cup: N/A
World Cup qualifications: 1 (2026)
Notable Absentees: Jordi Paulina
Key players: Tahith Chong and Juninho Bacuna.
Curacao’s fixtures
14 June: Germany v Curaçao - Houston Stadium
20 June: Ecuador v Curaçao - Kansas City Stadium
25 June: Curaçao v Côte d'Ivoire - Philadelphia Stadium