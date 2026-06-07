ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup Group E: Favourites Germany Up Against Determination Of Teams Like Ecuador And Ivory Coast

Hyderabad: The FIFA World Cup 2026 is all set to commence on June 11, and the teams are preparing for it. Four-time champions Germany are the clear favourites in Group E, but the competition for the remaining spots to advance in the Round of 32 can make the situation intriguing. Germany have suffered group stage exits in the last two World Cups, and they will be under pressure to put in a strong performance in North America.

Ecuador and Ivory Coast can cause an upset in the group. Ivory Coast are returning to the tournament after a long wait of 12 years. Curacao are the surprise package in the group and the smallest ever nation to qualify for the FIFA World Cup will be aiming to cause an upset.

Following is the team-wise breakdown of Group E.

Germany

Managed by Julian Nagelsmann, playmakers Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz will boost their attack, while veterans like Manuel Neuer and Joshua Kimmich will strengthen the team composition. Dynamic midfield and elite shot-stopping are their major strengths, but box defending and the form of the attack remain vulnerable sides.

FIFA rank - 10

Best World Cup: Winners (1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014)

World Cup qualifications: 21

Notable Absentees: Serge Gnabry and Lennart Karl

Key players: Joshua Kimmich, Florian Wirtz and Kai Havertz.

Germany’s fixtures

14 June: Germany v Curaçao - Houston Stadium

20 June: Germany v Côte d'Ivoire - Toronto Stadium

25 June: Ecuador v Germany - New York New Jersey Stadium

Ivory Coast

They enter the marquee event as the youngest squad of the competition. Thus, they rely on defensive solidity and the individual skills of young wingers. The tactical setup will be mostly a compact, defensively sound backline and an energetic midfield.

FIFA rank - 33

Best World Cup: Group stage (2006, 2010, 2014)

World Cup qualifications: 4

Notable Absentees: Wilfried Zaha and Sébastien Haller

Key players: Amad Diallo, Franck Kessié and Yan Diomandé

Ivory Coast’s fixtures