ETV Bharat / sports

Who Might Telecast FIFA World Cup In India Amidst Brodcast Crisis Caused After Reliance-Disney Deal Collapse?

Hyderabad: The FIFA World Cup 2026 might start with an unexpected twist for the Indian football fans, as there might not be a broadcaster yet for the tournament. With only a few weeks to go for the tournament, the competition is on to find their broadcaster.

Usually by this time, the promos are out from broadcasters across the country, and the hype starts to build. However, this time there is a quiet environment around the event with no broadcasters finalised for the event yet.

The Reliance-Disney joint venture was expected to secure the bid, but things didn’t fall in line as their bid for the event starting from June 11 was rejected by FIFA. The sport’s governing body has locked in broadcast deals across more than 175 territories.

What was the valuation mismatch in the FIFA-Reliance-Disney deal?

The reason behind the deal not being finalised is the difference between FIFA's asking price and the joint venture's offer for the 2026 World Cup broadcast rights in India. FIFA were expecting $100 million for a package including both the 2026 and 2030 tournaments. However, the Reliance-Disney joint venture reportedly offered only around $20 million.

FIFA eventually lowered its asking price to $35 million, but broadcasters remained hesitant to pay that value. The reluctance stems from the tournament's timing in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, where many matches will be played from 12:30 AM to 7:00 AM IST, which might get lack of viewership in India.