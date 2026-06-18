ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: When The Underdogs End Up As Giants

Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after a draw in the 2026 World Cup Group K football match between Portugal and the Democratic Republic of Congo at the Houston Stadium in Houston on June 17, 2026 ( AFP )

What a beautiful thing World Cup football is - but how dangerous complacency can be! Portugal made their first appearance in this World Cup and, against all odds, could secure no more than a 1-1 draw against a Democratic Republic of Congo side that proved one thing: nowadays, the physical gap in football has shrunk to levels never seen before.

The match started exactly as the Lusitans (Portugal) wanted. Just six minutes in, youngster João Neves latched onto a loose ball to make it 1-0. It looked like a Portuguese party was brewing in Houston, with Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes eager to pull the strings. But beware, because this World Cup is teaching us a very clear lesson: physical preparation, impressive aerobic capacity, and advancements in sports and medical technology have become so globalised that any national team can match your work rate for the full 90 minutes.

Congo didn't back down; they absorbed the blow and began shutting down passing lanes with an outstanding physical display. Analysing the match in depth, the lack of constant pressure on countries like Congo allows them, when Portugal drops back, not to shrink away but instead to push forward in search of the game. The quality displayed by Congo, driven by their strong and fast players, severely complicated Portugal’s transition defence.

While the Portuguese side didn't necessarily play poorly, they ran straight into a Congo team that showed far more hunger to win the match than to simply settle for a draw.

And this is where I must sound the tactical alarm once again, as I have done so often: the blessed obsession with playing out cleanly from the back.

Portugal, eager to look too stylish or excessively brave in their own defensive third, took far too many risks during their low build-up.