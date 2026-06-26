ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Netherlands And The USA Top Groups; Japan, Sweden, Australia Advance Into Round of 32

The Netherlands registered an easy 3-1 win over Tunisia on a rain-affected Thursday and set up a clash with Morocco in the Round of 32. Brian Brobbey and Jan Paul van Hecke scored a goal each, while Ellyes Skhiri scored an own goal. For Tunisia, Hazem Mastouri scored a goal.

Hyderabad: The Group F fixtures of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 26 witnessed the Netherlands advance into the knockout stage as table toppers, while Japan and Sweden inked a 1-1 draw in a high-pressure match that sent both teams into the Round of 32. The matches of the teams in Group D were also completed, with the USA and Australia qualifying. Japan have set a blockbuster clash against Brazil in the Round of 32.

Japan on the other hand played a 1-1 draw with Sweden and both teams secured a spot in the knockouts. Daizen Maeda scored a goal for Japan while Anthony Elanga scored one for Sweden. Japan is going past the group stage for the third consecutive World Cup and fifth time in seven attempts since making it to the round of 16 as co-hosts in 2002. Notably, this is the first time in history that Japan has been unbeaten in the group stage of a single World Cup edition.

USA top Group D despite loss against Turkey, Australia advance into the knockouts

The USA suffered a big blow after displaying a clinical effort in the first two matches of the group stage, as they suffered a 3-2 loss against Turkey. Arda Güler (10'), Orkun Kökçü (31') and Kaan Ayhan (90'+8') scored for Turkey in the exciting clash, while Auston Trusty (3’) and Sebastian Berhalter (49’) were the goal-scorers for the USA.

With defender Auston Trusty's goal, the ongoing edition became the tournament with the most goals scored, surpassing the previous record of 172 set in the 2022 edition in Qatar. Sebastian Berhalter also became the first American male player to both score and assist in the same World Cup fixture. Arda Güler became the youngest player to score for Turkey at a World Cup at the age of just 21 years and 120 days old.