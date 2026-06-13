ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: USA Thrash Paraguay 4-1 In Dream Start To Their Campaign

Hyderabad: The United States are already have the honour of hosting the FIFA World Cup, and the national team doubled the joy of the countrymen with a dominant win over Paraguay in California. They had a dream start to their World Cup campaign thanks to a brace from Folarin Balogun and a curler from Gio Reyna that led them to a 4-1 victory.

The hosts took the lead in the first seven minutes courtesy of an own goal from Paraguay. US dominated the proceedings with their attacks, while Reyna polished off the win late in stoppage time after Mauricio scored one for the opposition in stoppage time. The only sour note in a great win for the USA was an injury to Christian Pulisic, who was withdrawn at halftime.

The goalscoring started in the seventh minute when Pulisic darted between two defenders and played the ball to McKennie, whose pass to the striker Balogun was played into his own net by Damian Bobadilla.