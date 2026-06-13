FIFA World Cup 2026: USA Thrash Paraguay 4-1 In Dream Start To Their Campaign
USA outplayed Paraguay 4-1 in Los Angeles to kick off their World Cup 2026 campaign with a brilliant win.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 9:42 AM IST
Hyderabad: The United States are already have the honour of hosting the FIFA World Cup, and the national team doubled the joy of the countrymen with a dominant win over Paraguay in California. They had a dream start to their World Cup campaign thanks to a brace from Folarin Balogun and a curler from Gio Reyna that led them to a 4-1 victory.
The hosts took the lead in the first seven minutes courtesy of an own goal from Paraguay. US dominated the proceedings with their attacks, while Reyna polished off the win late in stoppage time after Mauricio scored one for the opposition in stoppage time. The only sour note in a great win for the USA was an injury to Christian Pulisic, who was withdrawn at halftime.
A winning start for 🇺🇸#FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 13, 2026
The goalscoring started in the seventh minute when Pulisic darted between two defenders and played the ball to McKennie, whose pass to the striker Balogun was played into his own net by Damian Bobadilla.
Balogun struck in the 31st minute to extend USA’s lead as he capitalised on a cross from Pulisic, who received a superb ball down the left flank by Antonee Robinson. The US scored their third on the cusp of half-time as Tillman found Balogun down the right. Balogun made a superb run and curled his strike perfectly into the top left corner.
An unbeaten start for the hosts 👊#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/4QzUcsDgCS— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 13, 2026
Paraguay scored one in the second half as forward Julio Enciso picked up a ball on the edge of the area and fed to Brazil-born substitute Mauricio, who scored the goal. Reyna scored his fourth for USA with the outside of his right foot that curled just inside the far post.
USA dominated the game with 65 % ball possession as compared to the opposition’s 35 %. Also, USA had a total of 16 shots on target throughout the game. Also, USA had 53 touches in the opposition box, which indicates their dominance in the match.
The win also took them to the top of the points table with three points and a goal difference of +3. They will play their next match against Australia on June 20.