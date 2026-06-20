ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA 2026: USA Down Australia To Reach World Cup Knockout Rounds

Australia goalkeeper Patrick Beach fails to stop a goal by United States' Alex Freeman, center, during the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Australia in Seattle, Friday ( AP )

Seattle: The United States advanced to the World Cup knockout rounds with a game to spare following an impressive 2-0 win over Australia Friday, stoking the hopes of an already hyped host nation.

The US join fellow tournament co-hosts Mexico as the first teams to progress, and could be assured top spot in Group D if Turkey fail to beat Paraguay later Friday.

Excitement had been running high from last week's US thrashing of Paraguay.

And a glorious day in the Pacific Northwest did not disappoint the red-and-white-clad fans who packed Seattle's Lumen Field and its surrounding streets and bars.

Even before kickoff, chants of "USA" rocked a stadium best known as the raucous home of the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, but also a US soccer hotbed that hosts the local Sounders.

Without injured talisman attacker Christian Pulisic, who failed to recover from a calf issue in time, coach Mauricio Pochettino switched to a 4-4-2 formation, bringing in second striker Ricardo Pepi.

For the second game running, the US were gifted an early lead, thanks to an own goal in the 11th minute.

Playing slightly wider than usual, star striker Folarin Balogun raced down the left and cut the ball back from the byline.

Under pressure from a lurking Pepi, Aussie defender Cameron Burgess steered the ball into his own net.

Toothless Australia

Having surprisingly dropped both goalscorers from their impressive opening win over Turkey, Australia looked toothless.