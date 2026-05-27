FIFA World Cup 2026: 13 Players To Make Tournament Debut As USA Announce 26-Player Roster
The 2026 USA World Cup roster is split evenly, as 13 are tournament debutants, while 13 players have featured in the 2022 edition.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 7:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie headline the USA’s squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026 as head coach Mauricio Pochettino named a 26-man squad for the tournament on home soil.
The squad has an equal number of World Cup debutants and players from the previous edition. 13 of them are newcomers, while 13 were part of the 2022 edition. The USA reached the last 16 in the previous edition, where three players - Pulisic, Tim Weah and Haji Wright - played a key role in the team’s campaign.
“We are confident this is the best group of 26 players to help us achieve success at the World Cup,” Pochettino said after announcing the squad.
“These were very difficult decisions, and we are thankful to all the players who were part of this journey. This group is very focused and ready to give everything they have to represent the United States and deliver performances that will make the fans and the country proud.”
Here to chase legacy on home soil.— U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) May 26, 2026
Mauricio Pochettino has selected the 26 players to represent the United States this summer. pic.twitter.com/S8sF7l0PMi
AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic remains the most renowned name in the squad. Tyler Adams, who was captain of the 2022 squad, will strengthen the team’s midfield after playing the current season with Premier League club Borunemouth. AS Monaco striker Folarin Balogun will be competing for the attacking position with other forwards in Pochettino’s preferred 3-4-2-1 formation.
Reyna and Zendejas included, Luna and Tessmann omitted
Gio Reyna has been included in the squad despite playing for a limited time at Borussia Mönchengladbach this season, providing the USA with a creative option in the attack. Alejandro Zendejas has been included in the squad after a strong finish to the season with Liga MX side Club America. Diego Luna, who is dealing with an injury and Lyon midfielder Tanner Tessmann are the most notable omissions in the squad.
The USA are co-hosting the tournament with Mexico and Canada. Notably, it is the first time since 1994 that the country will be hosting the football’s global showpiece since 1994.
The USA are in Group D and will start their campaign with the fixture against Paraguay on June 13. They will then take on Australia on June 20 and will sign off the group stage campaign with the match against Turkey on June 26.
USA World Cup roster
Goalkeepers: Chris Brady, Matt Freese, Matt Turner
Defenders: Max Arfsten, Sergino Dest, Alex Freeman, Mark McKenzie, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Miles Robinson, Joe Scally, Auston Trusty
Midfielders: Tyler Adams, Sebastian Berhalter, Weston McKennie, Cristian Roldan
Attacking midfielders/wingers: Brenden Aaronson, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Malik Tillman, Tim Weah, Alejandro Zendejas
Forwards: Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi, Haji Wright