ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: 13 Players To Make Tournament Debut As USA Announce 26-Player Roster

Hyderabad: Christian ‌Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie headline the USA’s squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026 as head coach Mauricio ⁠Pochettino named a 26-man squad for the tournament on home soil.

The squad has an equal number of World Cup debutants and players from the previous edition. 13 of them are newcomers, while 13 were part of the 2022 edition. The USA reached the last 16 in the previous edition, where three players - Pulisic, Tim Weah and Haji Wright - played a key role in the team’s campaign.

“We ⁠are confident this is the best group of 26 players to help us achieve success at the World Cup,” Pochettino said after announcing the squad.

“These were very difficult decisions, and we are thankful to all the players who were part of this journey. This group is very focused and ready to give everything they have ‌to represent the United States and deliver performances that will make the fans and the country proud.”

AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic remains the most renowned name in the squad. Tyler Adams, who was captain of the 2022 squad, will strengthen the team’s midfield after playing the current season with Premier League club Borunemouth. AS Monaco striker Folarin Balogun will be competing for the attacking position with other forwards in Pochettino’s preferred 3-4-2-1 formation.

Reyna and Zendejas included, Luna and Tessmann omitted

Gio Reyna has been included in the squad despite playing for a limited time at Borussia Mönchengladbach this season, providing the USA with a creative option in the attack. Alejandro Zendejas has been included in the squad after a strong finish to the season with Liga MX side Club America. Diego Luna, who is dealing with an injury and Lyon midfielder Tanner ⁠Tessmann are the most notable omissions in the squad.