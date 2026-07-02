ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA 2026: US Beats Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0 To Advance To Round Of 16 And Keep Its World Cup Dreams Alive

United States' Malik Tillman (17) scores their second goal from a free kick during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the United States and Bosnia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Wednesday, July 1, 2026 ( AP )

Santa Clara: Folarin Balogun scored his third goal of the World Cup before being sent off with a red card in the second half, and Malik Tillman converted on a free kick to give the 10-man United States a 2-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina on Wednesday night to advance to the round of 16.

Balogun dominated the first half with his 45th-minute goal, 14 minutes after he put the ball in the net but was called for offside. The Americans had to scramble down a man after his foul against Tarik Muharemovic in the 64th minute.

Star Christian Pulisic had a goal disallowed for offside in the 78th minute and Tillman helped seal the win when he scored on a free kick from just outside the box in the 82nd with a shot off a hand of goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj.

"We had to dig deep for that one," Pulisic said. "It didn't go exactly to plan with the red card, but that just shows what a good team we are. We said in the hydration break, you know, this is what it takes to be a really strong team. And, we were able to do it."

The Americans gained just their second World Cup knockout round win. They made it to the semifinals in the first tournament in 1930 by winning their group and won a round of 16 matchup against Mexico in 2002.

The win over Bosnia in the round of 32 in this year's expanded tournament sets up a matchup on Monday in Seattle against Belgium as the U.S. hopes to make a deep run on home soil. The Red Devils beat the U.S. 2-1 in extra time at the 2014 round of 16.

Balogun leads the U.S. with three goals, but will miss the Belgium match because of an automatic suspension for the red card, assessed by Brazilian referee Raphael Claus after a video review. Balogun stepped on an ankle of Tarik Muharemovic, apparently not intentionally.