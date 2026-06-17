ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA 2026: Erling Haaland Scores Twice In World Cup Debut As Norway Tops Iraq 4-1 In Group I

Norway's Erling Haaland (9), center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup Group I soccer match between Iraq and Norway in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Tuesday, ( AP )

Foxborough: Erling Haaland scored his first two World Cup goals, including one off a defensive blunder, in his tournament debut Tuesday to propel Norway to a 4-1 victory over Iraq in Group I.

It was the 56th and 57th international goals for the Manchester City striker and came in Norway's first appearance in the tournament since reaching the round of 16 at the 1998 World Cup in France — two years before Haaland was born.

Leo Ostigard added the third goal in the 76th minute off a corner kick from Martin Odegaard. An own-goal by Iraq forward Aymen Hussein just before the final whistle completed Norway's scoring.

Iraq briefly equalized just nine minutes after Haaland's first strike on a goal by Hussein.

But Haaland put the Norwegians in front for good just before halftime when he snuck in front of a poor back pass to Iraq goalkeeper Jalal Hassan. Haaland beat him to the ball, preempting his attempted clearance, and then used his shin to put the ball in the back of the net.