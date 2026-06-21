ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Undav Scores Twice As Germany Beats Ivory Coast 2-1, Advances To World Cup Knockout Phase

Germany's Deniz Undav (26) scores their second goal during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Germany and Ivory Coast in Toronto, Saturday ( AP )

Toronto: An hour into the game, Germany was getting outplayed by the Ivory Coast and trailed by a goal. Coach Julian Nagelsmann needed a spark and substituted in three fresh players, one of whom was Deniz Undav. That decision paid off big time.

Undav scored twice as Germany defeated the Ivory Coast 2-1 on Saturday and clinched a spot in the knockout phase at the World Cup.

"It's important that everyone sees that even the players from the bench can decide games," said Undav, who also scored in Germany's 7-1 opening match rout of Curacao. "Now we have a really important signal to the team. I think that's very important in a game like this."

Four minutes into stoppage time, Undav received a pass from Felix Nmecha in front of the net and rifled it past Ivory Coast goalkeeper Yahia Fofana to give the Germans a comeback win. It was the German national team's 11th straight win, a streak dating to September 2025.

Undav's first goal of the match came after Nadiem Amiri sent in a long ball – that striker Kai Havertz let pass him by – onto the boot of Undav, who slammed it into the back of the net in the 68th minute. Both Amiri and Undav had subbed on eight minutes earlier.

"Deniz is nobody who needs to be prepared," Nagelsmann said. "He can jump in right away."