First Time In FIFA World Cup! Tournament Winners To Be Rewarded With Championship Rings
The final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played between Argentina and Spain at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 12:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: After a gruelling action of almost a month, the FIFA World Cup 2026 has entered its business end, and the two finalists are set to lock horns. Argentina and Spain will square off at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 20.00:30 IST) for the coveted title. FIFA have introduced a surprise for the winner of the marquee tournament. The winners will be rewarded with the“bespoke championship rings" alongside the iconic trophy and gold medals, for the first time in the history of the competition, according to the FIFA website.
The customised rings, inspired by a long-standing American sporting tradition, will be given to the tournament champions after the conclusion of the match.
🚨 BREAKING! 🤯— Polymarket FC (@PolymarketFC) July 17, 2026
The 2026 World Cup champions will receive exclusive championship rings for the first time in FIFA competition history. 💍
Inspired by North American sports tradition, 30 rings for the winners, 1,996 numbered limited-edition rings available for fans worldwide. ✨ pic.twitter.com/rP49whydhp
“On Sunday, 19 July, the FIFA World Cup 2026™ champions will be crowned at New York New Jersey Stadium. In addition to the iconic trophy and prestigious gold medals, a new symbol of triumph will be awarded to the winning team. In a momentous first for a FIFA competition, the tournament winners will also receive bespoke championship rings, bringing one of the most recognisable American sporting traditions to the global game,” FIFA released a statement.
“Each ring will be part of a strictly limited edition of just 2,026 individually numbered pieces, a direct tribute to the tournament itself. Of these, 30 will be presented to the victorious team, while 1,996 will be made available to fans worldwide as an Official Licensed Product, allowing supporters to own a unique piece of FIFA World Cup 2026 history.”
▶️ LA FIFA DARÁ ANILLOS A LOS CAMPEONES DEL MUNDIAL | 💍🏆— DELPY 📱🎬 (@delpynews) July 16, 2026
La selección que gane el Mundial 2026 recibirá, por primera vez en la historia, anillos oficiales además del trofeo y las medallas.
💎 Cada pieza será personalizada, estará hecha con oro de alta pureza e incrustaciones… pic.twitter.com/Z0MEGgucYY
2026 rings to be produced
FIFA will produce a total of 2026 individually numbered rings for the tournament. Thirty of those rings are reserved for the members of the winning team, while the remaining 1,996 will be released as an official licensed product for fans.
Each ring will have the FIFA World Cup trophy incorporated on one side, while the other side will reflect the identity of the champion team. Every ring will be individually numbered, custom-fitted and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.
Immediately after the conclusion of the title clash, the winning team’s captain and head coach will be honoured with the temporary rings on the occasion.
30 of the rings will then be individually customised.
Spain vs Argentina in the World Cup final
Spain will be aiming to win their second World Cup title after clinching the silverware in the 2010 edition. 16 years later, the team will be looking to replicate a similar performance. On the other hand, Argentina are the defending champions. They have won the tournament on three occasions in the past (1978, 1986 and 2022).