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First Time In FIFA World Cup! Tournament Winners To Be Rewarded With Championship Rings

The final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played between Argentina and Spain at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

fifa world cup 2026 championship rings
FIFA World Cup 2026 championship ring (FIFA)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : July 17, 2026 at 12:27 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: After a gruelling action of almost a month, the FIFA World Cup 2026 has entered its business end, and the two finalists are set to lock horns. Argentina and Spain will square off at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 20.00:30 IST) for the coveted title. FIFA have introduced a surprise for the winner of the marquee tournament. The winners will be rewarded with the“bespoke championship rings" alongside the iconic trophy and gold medals, for the first time in the history of the competition, according to the FIFA website.

The customised rings, inspired by a long-standing American sporting tradition, will be given to the tournament champions after the conclusion of the match.

“On Sunday, 19 July, the FIFA World Cup 2026™ champions will be crowned at New York New Jersey Stadium. In addition to the iconic trophy and prestigious gold medals, a new symbol of triumph will be awarded to the winning team. In a momentous first for a FIFA competition, the tournament winners will also receive bespoke championship rings, bringing one of the most recognisable American sporting traditions to the global game,” FIFA released a statement.

“Each ring will be part of a strictly limited edition of just 2,026 individually numbered pieces, a direct tribute to the tournament itself. Of these, 30 will be presented to the victorious team, while 1,996 will be made available to fans worldwide as an Official Licensed Product, allowing supporters to own a unique piece of FIFA World Cup 2026 history.”

2026 rings to be produced

FIFA will produce a total of 2026 individually numbered rings for the tournament. Thirty of those rings are reserved for the members of the winning team, while the remaining 1,996 will be released as an official licensed product for fans.

Each ring will have the FIFA World Cup trophy incorporated on one side, while the other side will reflect the identity of the champion team. Every ring will be individually numbered, custom-fitted and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

Immediately after the conclusion of the title clash, the winning team’s captain and head coach will be honoured with the temporary rings on the occasion.

30 of the rings will then be individually customised.

Spain vs Argentina in the World Cup final

Spain will be aiming to win their second World Cup title after clinching the silverware in the 2010 edition. 16 years later, the team will be looking to replicate a similar performance. On the other hand, Argentina are the defending champions. They have won the tournament on three occasions in the past (1978, 1986 and 2022).

TAGGED:

FIFA 2026
FIFA CHAMPIONSHIP RINGS
ARGENTINA VS SPAIN FINAL
ARGENTINA VS SPAIN
FIFA WORLD CUP 2026

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