ETV Bharat / sports

First Time In FIFA World Cup! Tournament Winners To Be Rewarded With Championship Rings

Hyderabad: After a gruelling action of almost a month, the FIFA World Cup 2026 has entered its business end, and the two finalists are set to lock horns. Argentina and Spain will square off at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 20.00:30 IST) for the coveted title. FIFA have introduced a surprise for the winner of the marquee tournament. The winners will be rewarded with the“bespoke championship rings" alongside the iconic trophy and gold medals, for the first time in the history of the competition, according to the FIFA website.

The customised rings, inspired by a long-standing American sporting tradition, will be given to the tournament champions after the conclusion of the match.

“On Sunday, 19 July, the FIFA World Cup 2026™ champions will be crowned at New York New Jersey Stadium. In addition to the iconic trophy and prestigious gold medals, a new symbol of triumph will be awarded to the winning team. In a momentous first for a FIFA competition, the tournament winners will also receive bespoke championship rings, bringing one of the most recognisable American sporting traditions to the global game,” FIFA released a statement.

“Each ring will be part of a strictly limited edition of just 2,026 individually numbered pieces, a direct tribute to the tournament itself. Of these, 30 will be presented to the victorious team, while 1,996 will be made available to fans worldwide as an Official Licensed Product, allowing supporters to own a unique piece of FIFA World Cup 2026 history.”