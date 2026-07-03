ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland End 88-Year Wait For First Knockout Win With 2-0 Victory Over Algeria

Hyderabad: Switzerland defeated Algeria by 2-0 on Friday at the BC Place, Vancouver, in the Round of 32 clash to cruise ahead into the tournament. First-half goals from Breel Embolo (10') and Dan Ndoye (46') secured the win for the team in a clash where they dominated the proceedings for most of the time.

The occasion marked Switzerland’s first World Cup knockout win since 1938, and they finally put an end to the wait of 88 years. They beat Germany by 4-2 back then. It is also the first time they have won three or more matches in a single World Cup edition.

Johan Manzambi became the youngest player to record five goal involvements at a World Cup since 1966 at the age of 20 years 261 days.

Switzerland’s domination is evident in numbers

The numbers do tell the story of Switzerland’s domination with a difference between the performance of the two teams. Switzerland took 11 shots as compared to Algeria’s 8. Also, the Swiss side hit three more shots on target than their opponents. The possession of the ball (55%), and Pass Accuracy (88%) were better for Algeria, but their opposition was more precise in executing the moves. Also, Switzerland got 4 corner as compared to two from Algeria.