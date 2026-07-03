FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland End 88-Year Wait For First Knockout Win With 2-0 Victory Over Algeria
Switzerland outplayed Algeria by 2-0 at the BC Place, Vancouver to advance into the Round of 16.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 11:34 AM IST
Hyderabad: Switzerland defeated Algeria by 2-0 on Friday at the BC Place, Vancouver, in the Round of 32 clash to cruise ahead into the tournament. First-half goals from Breel Embolo (10') and Dan Ndoye (46') secured the win for the team in a clash where they dominated the proceedings for most of the time.
The occasion marked Switzerland’s first World Cup knockout win since 1938, and they finally put an end to the wait of 88 years. They beat Germany by 4-2 back then. It is also the first time they have won three or more matches in a single World Cup edition.
Johan Manzambi became the youngest player to record five goal involvements at a World Cup since 1966 at the age of 20 years 261 days.
🇨🇭 Switzerland have qualified for the Round of 16!#FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 3, 2026
Switzerland’s domination is evident in numbers
The numbers do tell the story of Switzerland’s domination with a difference between the performance of the two teams. Switzerland took 11 shots as compared to Algeria’s 8. Also, the Swiss side hit three more shots on target than their opponents. The possession of the ball (55%), and Pass Accuracy (88%) were better for Algeria, but their opposition was more precise in executing the moves. Also, Switzerland got 4 corner as compared to two from Algeria.
🎟️ Switzerland punches its ticket to the Round of 16!#FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 3, 2026
Tactical breakup
Switzerland started the match with a 4-2-3-1 formation while the opposition while Algeria was in a 4-3-3 formation at the start.
Switzerland were in a sort of a mid-block and sat deep, containing the opposition. However, they often made speedy moves from the left flank with Manzambi, with him making a run from that wing. The team made attacks with a 3-3-4 formation and a focus on the left flank. With these tactics, Manzabi provided an assist in the first goal.
Algeria was evenly spread, with their goalkeeper L Zidane playing from out of the penalty box while making attacks. They were playing in a 3-4-3 formation in attack, but the opposition was compact in their defence to contain Algeria.
Switzerland in the World Cup
Switzerland has appeared in 13 editions so far, with their best finish coming in the 1954 edition. They lost to Austria in the quarter-final by 5-7. Before the expansion in the ongoing edition, Switzerland often fell short in the knockout stage. They reached the Round of 16 in 1994, 2006, 2014, 2018, and 2022 but failed to progress each time.