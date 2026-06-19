ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA 2026: Switzerland Coach Uses Hydration Break To Spark Late Goal Barrage In 4-1 World Cup Win Over Bosnia

Switzerland's Johan Manzambi, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal against Bosnia during the World Cup Group B soccer match in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday ( AP )

Inglewood: Some teams at this year's World Cup have blamed FIFA's new hydration breaks for killing momentum. Switzerland used the break to seize it.

Coach Murat Yakin said he timed a triple substitution of speedy players for the second-half pause Thursday, betting that plucky Bosnia-Herzegovina couldn't handle an abrupt change of pace in what had been a nervy, scoreless match.

Johan Manzambi and Rubén Vargas made their coach look awfully clever while they led a spectacular barrage of goals that put the Swiss in control of the game and atop their group. Manzambi scored his first World Cup goal on an outstanding volley in the 74th minute, and Switzerland erupted late for a 4-1 victory over Bosnia.

Despite controlling possession deep into the second half, Switzerland couldn't break through against the Dragons until Yakin used the FIFA-mandated pause to turbo-charge its attack with the 20-year-old Manzambi and the dynamic Vargas. Both substitutes immediately altered the tempo, and both played roles in multiple goals while Bosnia went down to 10 men.

"It was very important that after the second hydration break, we would change a few things, because then the opponent can't react immediately," Yakin said through an interpreter. "Maybe that was the edge we had. We brought in very fast players, and our opponent couldn't run (with them), and it opened up gaps on the edge. That was my strategy. I waited until the break."

Vargas scored in the 84th minute shortly after Tarik Muharemovic was sent off for a dangerous tackle. Manzambi scored again in the 90th on a pass from Vargas, and captain Granit Xhaka converted from the penalty spot with the final kick of the game in stoppage time.

Switzerland opened the World Cup with a disappointing 1-1 draw with Qatar last week, stoking concern about the team's mental state. The Swiss then struggled to get loose from the Dragons, who were unbeaten in their last nine competitive matches.

Backed by tens of thousands of raucous fans in the Los Angeles area, Bosnia capably hung with Switzerland into the second half — until the hydration break led to a moment of brilliance from Manzambi, a 20-year-old Geneva native who plays for German club Freiburg.