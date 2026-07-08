ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland Secure Quarterfinal Berth After 72 Years By Beating Colombia In Penalty Shootout

Hyderabad: After an intense action resulting in a goalless draw, Switzerland beat Colombia by 4-3 on penalties. With the triumph, they have made it to the quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1954. The Swiss side have appeared on 12 occasions in the tournament and reached the quarterfinal of the tournament on four occasions (1934, 1938, 1954, 2026).

Rubén Vargas helped the team win by converting a decisive penalty kick and helped the team make it into the last 8. The team will now lock horns against Argentina in the quarterfinal.

"It is very difficult for me to realize what we achieved today. I don't think I've fully realized it yet. I thank God for this moment. It was an amazing match for me. It simply feels amazing,” Ruben Vargas said immediately following the historic penalty shootout victory over Colombia.