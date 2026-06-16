From 50K To Over 5 Million: Who is Vozinha? Cape Verde Goalkeeper's Masterclass Against Spain Turns Him Into Global Sensation
Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha became one of the breakout stars in the FIFA World Cup 2026 with his heroic performance against Spain.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 10:01 AM IST
Hyderabad: Until Monday, Cape Verde was a footballing nation known only to a few players, and their players were familiar to even fewer people. However, after the fixture between Cape Verde and Spain, their goalkeeper Vozinha became a global sensation, from being a known face for the followers of Portuguese club football.
After his seven-save masterclass against Spain, the Instagram following of the 40-year-old exploded from 50 K to more than 5 million. His performance drew the attention of global football fans around him, and his following is now growing with every passing hour.
🇨🇻 Cape Verde's 40 years old goalkeeper, VOZINHA against Spain.🔥👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ruZO8Dx4J0— Georgia✿ (@minwooshi8) June 15, 2026
Heroic performance against Spain
Considering that Cape Verde were playing their first World Cup against the 2010 winners Spain, it was expected that their defence and the goalkeeper would be breached multiple times. However, Vozinha stood tall, producing a defensive masterclass which helped the team secure their first point of the World Cup.
Spain dominated possession throughout the whole clash and created better chances but never got the breakthrough. In the dying minutes of the first half, Vozinha reacted brilliantly to tip Mikel Oyarzabal's header over the bar.
Pressure continued in the second half as well. Torres was denied again, while Aymeric Laporte also failed to beat the veteran goalkeeper. Spain also introduced teenage sensation Yamine Lamal but didn’t find the winner.
History created at 40
It was a historic moment for Cape Verde as they secured their first World Cup point, but the fixture was more historic for their goalkeeper.
Vozinha now has 4.3 MILLION followers on Instagram 😳— br_betting (@br_betting) June 16, 2026
For reference, that is more than:
Joe Burrow (4.2M)
Lamar Jackson (3.5M)
Saquon Barkley (3.4M)
Christian McCaffrey (2.7M)
Aaron Judge (2M)
Josh Allen (2M)
Jalen Brunson (1.7M)
He had 45K followers this morning 🤯 pic.twitter.com/xfgs45D1jj
He became the second-oldest player to make a World Cup debut at the age of 40. Only former Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary was older, making his World Cup appearance in 2018 at the age of 45.
Who is Vozinha?
Vozinha plays for Chaves in Portugal’s second-tier football league. He commenced his club career with Batuque FC at home before transferring to CS Mindelense. He has played for multiple clubs like Zimbru Chisinau in Moldova, Gil Vicente in Portugal, AEL Limassol in Cyprus and AS Trencin in Slovakia. He has 90 caps for Cape Verde, and he has become one of the most influential footballers in the country. The 40-year-old’s real name is Josimar Jose Evora Dias, and Vozinha is his moniker.