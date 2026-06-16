ETV Bharat / sports

From 50K To Over 5 Million: Who is Vozinha? Cape Verde Goalkeeper's Masterclass Against Spain Turns Him Into Global Sensation

File Photo: Vozinha ( AP )

Hyderabad: Until Monday, Cape Verde was a footballing nation known only to a few players, and their players were familiar to even fewer people. However, after the fixture between Cape Verde and Spain, their goalkeeper Vozinha became a global sensation, from being a known face for the followers of Portuguese club football. After his seven-save masterclass against Spain, the Instagram following of the 40-year-old exploded from 50 K to more than 5 million. His performance drew the attention of global football fans around him, and his following is now growing with every passing hour. Heroic performance against Spain Considering that Cape Verde were playing their first World Cup against the 2010 winners Spain, it was expected that their defence and the goalkeeper would be breached multiple times. However, Vozinha stood tall, producing a defensive masterclass which helped the team secure their first point of the World Cup. File Photo: Vozinha (AP)