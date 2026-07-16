ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026 Spain Vs Argentina Final Live Streaming: Where To Watch Football WC Final

Spain and Argentina lock horns in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday. Argentina will be eyeing to become the first repeat champion since Brazil in 1958 and 1962 and also pick their fourth World Cup title (1978, 1986, and 2022), joining Germany and Italy in a tie for the second-most trophies in football history.

Spain, on the other hand, will be aiming to end a 16-year wait and win their first World Cup trophy since 2010. On their way to the final of the ongoing edition, Spain beat Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, Austria, Portugal, Belgium and mighty France and conceded a goal only against Belgium.

Argentina too has fought its way to the final as the defending champions survived a grueling knockout stage, sealing their spot after a thrilling 2-1 semi-final victory over England. But it was the round-of-16 match against Egypt was arguably Argentina’s biggest scare of the entire 2026 World Cup as La Albiceleste were just 13 minutes away from a shock elimination before pulling off an incredible late comeback.

Spain Vs Argentina: Head-to-head record

It's hard to believe but Spain and Argentina have only played each other one time in the FIFA World Cup, that too during the group stage of the 1966 tournament in England. Argentina won the game by 2-1.