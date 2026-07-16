FIFA World Cup 2026 Spain Vs Argentina Final Live Streaming: Where To Watch Football WC Final
Argentina is set to face Spain in final on Sunday with a chance at becoming the first repeat champion since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST
Spain and Argentina lock horns in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday. Argentina will be eyeing to become the first repeat champion since Brazil in 1958 and 1962 and also pick their fourth World Cup title (1978, 1986, and 2022), joining Germany and Italy in a tie for the second-most trophies in football history.
Spain, on the other hand, will be aiming to end a 16-year wait and win their first World Cup trophy since 2010. On their way to the final of the ongoing edition, Spain beat Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, Austria, Portugal, Belgium and mighty France and conceded a goal only against Belgium.
Argentina too has fought its way to the final as the defending champions survived a grueling knockout stage, sealing their spot after a thrilling 2-1 semi-final victory over England. But it was the round-of-16 match against Egypt was arguably Argentina’s biggest scare of the entire 2026 World Cup as La Albiceleste were just 13 minutes away from a shock elimination before pulling off an incredible late comeback.
The Final is set: 🇪🇸🆚🇦🇷#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/3M7bZ7cXjD— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 15, 2026
Spain Vs Argentina: Head-to-head record
It's hard to believe but Spain and Argentina have only played each other one time in the FIFA World Cup, that too during the group stage of the 1966 tournament in England. Argentina won the game by 2-1.
Across all 14 of their official and friendly matchups, both countries have won exactly 6 games each, with 2 draws. Their last official meeting was a friendly in Madrid in March 2018, which Spain won 6-1.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Spain Vs Argentina Final: Match Overview
Kickoff Time: 3:00 PM local time (ET) / 12:30 AM IST (on July 20).
How They Got Here: Spain booked their ticket by defeating France 2-0, while defending champions Argentina staged a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory against England in the semi-finals, powered by two late Lionel Messi assists.
Spain's journey to the Final 🇪🇸#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/IwUqBPVFjs— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 16, 2026
Messi Vs Lamal: The FIFA 2026 World Cup final sets up a highly anticipated on-pitch meeting between Argentine icon Lionel Messi and Spain's 19-year-old prodigy Lamine Yamal. It is also for the first time the reigning Copa América winners take on the defending European champions in a World Cup final. For the first time in history, the final will feature a curated, Super Bowl-style halftime show featuring performances by Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber, BTS, and Burna Boy.
Spain Vs Argentina Final Live Streaming
Where to watch Argentina vs Spain 2026 World Cup final on TV in India? The Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 final will be broadcast on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.
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