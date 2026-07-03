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FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain Thrash Austria 3-0 To Advance To Round of 16, Oyarzabal Scores Brace

Pedro Porro added a goal in the second half for Spain, which put on its most impressive performance of the tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain Thrash Austria 3-0 To Advance To Round of 16, Oyarzabal Scores Brace
Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Spain and Austria in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP)
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By AP (Associated Press)

Published : July 3, 2026 at 2:46 AM IST

1 Min Read
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INGLEWOOD, Calif: Mikel Oyarzabal scored two goals and Spain beat Austria 3-0 on Thursday for its first World Cup victory in a knockout match since winning the title in 2010.

Pedro Porro added a goal in the second half for Spain, which put on its most impressive performance of the tournament while dominating possession and demonstrating the offensive creativity across its vaunted lineup.

Spain also has yet to allow a goal at this year’s World Cup, with Unai Simón keeping his fourth consecutive clean sheet. La Roja will next face the winner of Portugal’s match against Croatia in Dallas on Monday in the round of 16.

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FIFA WORLD CUP 2026
SPAIN THRASH AUSTRIA
FIFA WORLD CUP 2026

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