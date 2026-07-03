ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain Thrash Austria 3-0 To Advance To Round of 16, Oyarzabal Scores Brace

Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Spain and Austria in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, July 2, 2026. ( AP )

INGLEWOOD, Calif: Mikel Oyarzabal scored two goals and Spain beat Austria 3-0 on Thursday for its first World Cup victory in a knockout match since winning the title in 2010.

Pedro Porro added a goal in the second half for Spain, which put on its most impressive performance of the tournament while dominating possession and demonstrating the offensive creativity across its vaunted lineup.