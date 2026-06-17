ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: South Korea Players Boycott Press After Comments On Captain Son Heung-Min

Hyderabad: South Korea have found themselves at the centre of a major controversy during the ongoing FIFA World Cup as the players have boycotted media interactions. Teh decision from the players comes after the leak of remarks regarding captain Son Heung-min’s military service. The particular incident has triggered a backlash in the country, and the Korea Football Association (KFA) has also come up with a strong response.

The controversy originated from a training session held on June 7 at Guadalajara, Mexico, which is South Korea’s training base. During a live broadcast of the session, the microphone allegedly leaked the conversation between the reporters, which involved some negative remarks about Son’s military exemption and leadership. The comments quickly went viral on social media, and they drew a lot of criticism from the fans and the members of the football fraternity.

The issue has become particularly sensitive in South Korea as most men are required to go through military service. However, Son earned an exemption from it after playing a key role for South Korea in the team winning the gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games. Despite the exemption, he completed his basic military training in 2020.