FIFA World Cup 2026: South Korea Players Boycott Press After Comments On Captain Son Heung-Min
South Korea players have refused to interact with the media after remarks mocking Son Heung-min's military status have surfaced.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 10:55 AM IST
Hyderabad: South Korea have found themselves at the centre of a major controversy during the ongoing FIFA World Cup as the players have boycotted media interactions. Teh decision from the players comes after the leak of remarks regarding captain Son Heung-min’s military service. The particular incident has triggered a backlash in the country, and the Korea Football Association (KFA) has also come up with a strong response.
The controversy originated from a training session held on June 7 at Guadalajara, Mexico, which is South Korea’s training base. During a live broadcast of the session, the microphone allegedly leaked the conversation between the reporters, which involved some negative remarks about Son’s military exemption and leadership. The comments quickly went viral on social media, and they drew a lot of criticism from the fans and the members of the football fraternity.
🚨 S. Korea Squad Boycotts Domestic Media at World Cup— Han June Football-Asian.com (@holazuni) June 15, 2026
An unprecedented rift has erupted in Guadalajara, forcing the national team into a total media blackout.
• The Incident: Domestic reporters caught on a hot mic mocking Son Heung-min’s military service.
• The Boycott:… pic.twitter.com/usoXt5LXSC
The issue has become particularly sensitive in South Korea as most men are required to go through military service. However, Son earned an exemption from it after playing a key role for South Korea in the team winning the gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games. Despite the exemption, he completed his basic military training in 2020.
After the leaked remarks, the South Korean players have decided not to interact with the media, standing in solidarity with the captain.
Korean football statement
The KFA has released a statement after the leaked remarks expressing regret over he “inappropriate remarks” made by the media personnel. They said the comments have caused ‘great shock and disappointment’.
“The Korea Football Association respects the reporting activities and the role of the media. However, on-site reporting must also be conducted based on mutual respect and trust, and respect for and protection of the players must take precedence,” the statement said.
“In response, the Korea Football Association requests that media outlets and reporters show greater consideration and a responsible attitude toward the national team and players to prevent similar situations from recurring.”