FIFA World Cup 2026: South Korea Coach Resigns After Criticism From President On Team’s Group Stage Exit
Hong Myung-bo has resigned from the coaching role of the South Korean team after they were eliminated in the group stage of the tournament.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 10:13 AM IST
Hyderabad: South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo has stepped down from his role after the team’s group stage exit in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The decision has brought an end to his second stint with the national side. The announcement was made at the team’s training camp in Guadalajara after South Korea failed to progress into the knockouts as one of the best third-placed teams in the tournament.
Hong took full responsibility for the team’s failure to book a berth in the Round of 32 and also issued an apology to the supporters.
"I would like to sincerely apologise to the citizens who have loved Korean football and always supported the national team," Hong said, as quoted by Reuters.
South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo announced his resignation on Sunday following his side's elimination from the 2026 World Cup.— Sports China (@PDChinaSports) June 29, 2026
The 57-year-old saw his team's campaign get off to a promising start with a 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic. However, South Korea then suffered… pic.twitter.com/odc8fK3jQO
"Today, I wish to step down as head coach of the South Korean national football team. Accepting this role was never an easy decision for me. However, once I made that decision, I did not consider any other reasons. I believed my only task was to fulfil the responsibility entrusted to me to the end. I failed to deliver the results the public expected. The responsibility lies entirely with me," he added.
Hong was appointed in the role in July 2024 and successfully coached the team to their 11th consecutive World Cup appearance. South Korea kicked off their campaign with 2-1 win over the Czech Republic but defeats against Mexico and South Africa put them on the verge of the elimination. DR Congo’s win over Uzbekistan by 3-1 confirmed their group stage exit from the tournament.
South Korea president Lee Jae Myung says he is “utterly baffled” at the national team’s World Cup group-stage exit and called for the country’s sports ministry to investigate.— The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) June 28, 2026
President Lee appeared to criticise the South Korean football association’s (KFA) appointment of head… pic.twitter.com/cDfgQXKcrv
President Lee on South Korea’s exit
President Lee Jae Myung criticised the national team’s leadership and football administration.
"As a former honorary professional football club chairman and, at heart, a member of the Red Devils, I feel not just surprise but deep bewilderment at this unexpected result," Lee said in a statement on his social media account.
"Once again, it has been proven that personnel decisions determine everything. If loyalty and factionalism are valued over competence and an incapable person is appointed as a leader, the outcome is as predictable as fire," he added, questioning the decision-making structure behind Hong’s appointment.
He further added that the loss will be reviewed to reform sports administration.
"I sincerely apologise to the public for the deep disappointment caused by this absurd situation. We will move swiftly to reform sports administration to ensure this does not happen again," Lee said.