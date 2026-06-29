ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: South Korea Coach Resigns After Criticism From President On Team’s Group Stage Exit

Hyderabad: South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo has stepped down from his role after the team’s group stage exit in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The decision has brought an end to his second stint with the national side. The announcement was made at the team’s training camp in Guadalajara after South Korea failed to progress into the knockouts as one of the best third-placed teams in the tournament.

Hong took full responsibility for the team’s failure to book a berth in the Round of 32 and also issued an apology to the supporters.

"I would like to sincerely apologise to the citizens who have loved Korean football and always supported the national team," Hong said, as quoted by Reuters.

"Today, I wish to step down as head coach of the South Korean national football team. Accepting this role was never an easy decision for me. However, once I made that decision, I did not consider any other reasons. I believed my only task was to fulfil the responsibility entrusted to me to the end. I failed to deliver the results the public expected. The responsibility lies entirely with me," he added.

Hong was appointed in the role in July 2024 and successfully coached the team to their 11th consecutive World Cup appearance. South Korea kicked off their campaign with 2-1 win over the Czech Republic but defeats against Mexico and South Africa put them on the verge of the elimination. DR Congo’s win over Uzbekistan by 3-1 confirmed their group stage exit from the tournament.