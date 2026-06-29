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FIFA World Cup 2026: South Korea Coach Resigns After Criticism From President On Team’s Group Stage Exit

Hong Myung-bo has resigned from the coaching role of the South Korean team after they were eliminated in the group stage of the tournament.

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File photo: Hong Myung-bo (AP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 29, 2026 at 10:13 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo has stepped down from his role after the team’s group stage exit in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The decision has brought an end to his second stint with the national side. The announcement was made at the team’s training camp in Guadalajara after South Korea failed to progress into the knockouts as one of the best third-placed teams in the tournament.

Hong took full responsibility for the team’s failure to book a berth in the Round of 32 and also issued an apology to the supporters.

"I would like to sincerely apologise to the citizens who have loved Korean football and always supported the national team," Hong said, as quoted by Reuters.

"Today, I wish to step down as head coach of the South Korean national football team. Accepting this role was never an easy decision for me. However, once I made that decision, I did not consider any other reasons. I believed my only task was to fulfil the responsibility entrusted to me to the end. I failed to deliver the results the public expected. The responsibility lies entirely with me," he added.

Hong was appointed in the role in July 2024 and successfully coached the team to their 11th consecutive World Cup appearance. South Korea kicked off their campaign with 2-1 win over the Czech Republic but defeats against Mexico and South Africa put them on the verge of the elimination. DR Congo’s win over Uzbekistan by 3-1 confirmed their group stage exit from the tournament.

President Lee on South Korea’s exit

President Lee Jae Myung criticised the national team’s leadership and football administration.

"As a former honorary professional football club chairman and, at heart, a member of the Red Devils, I feel not just surprise but deep bewilderment at this unexpected result," Lee said in a statement on his social media account.

"Once again, it has been proven that personnel decisions determine everything. If loyalty and factionalism are valued over competence and an incapable person is appointed as a leader, the outcome is as predictable as fire," he added, questioning the decision-making structure behind Hong’s appointment.

He further added that the loss will be reviewed to reform sports administration.

"I sincerely apologise to the public for the deep disappointment caused by this absurd situation. We will move swiftly to reform sports administration to ensure this does not happen again," Lee said.

TAGGED:

FIFA 2026
KOREA COACH RESIGN
HONG MYUNG BO COACH RESIGNATION
HONG MYUNG BO RESIGN
FIFA WORLD CUP 2026

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