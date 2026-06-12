FIFA World Cup 2026: South Korea Kick Off Their Campaign With 2-1 Against Czechia
South Korea outplayed the Czech Republic 2-1 in their first game of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 9:51 AM IST
Hyderabad: After lagging behind by a goal early in the match, South Korea scripted a comeback to beat Czechia 2-1 in their first game of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Guadalajara, Mexico. No goal was scored for the first 45 minutes of the tie, but both teams served the audience with some brilliant gameplay in the second half of the fixture.
Although South Korea had 15 attempts on goal as compared to Czechia's eight, the latter scored the first goal of the match in the 59th minute on a header by Ladislav Krejcí. However, South Korea struck back as In-beom scored in the 67th minute. The team then scored the winning goal in the 80th minute as he provided an assist to Oh Hyeon-gyu in the 80th minute to take the team to victory. With the win South Korea are now in second position in Group A.
How did the game unfold?
The opening goal of the match came in the 59th minute as a long throw from former West Ham player Vladimir Coufal was fired into the net via a header by Ladislav Krejci. It was the story of the Czechia throughout most of the match as they relied mostly on set-pieces to create opportunities.
Krejčí opens the scoring ‼️#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/e3UD4XGCuK— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 12, 2026
South Korea bounced back just before the water break in the second half as Hwang In-beom ensured that the opposition's lead would last only for eight minutes with his goal. Hwang In-beom chipped the ball over the goalkeeper, Matej Kohjar.
In the 77th minute, it seemed as if Czechia have taken the lead as Tomas Soucek fired the ball into the net with a free kick, and the team started celebrating. However, the referee raised the flag for offside, and the goal was cancelled. Hwang Im-beom played a ball down the right to Oh Hyeon-gyu, and the South Korean striker made the most of the cross delivered, making a true connection. His strike hit the forearm of the goalkeeper, Matej Kovar and was deflected into the far corner.
Call it a comeback 📞#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Lyl2DeNg5B— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 12, 2026
Six minutes were added to the stoppage but Czechia failed to penetrate the opposition's defence and suffered a defeat in their tournament opener.