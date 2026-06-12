ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: South Korea Kick Off Their Campaign With 2-1 Against Czechia

Hyderabad: After lagging behind by a goal early in the match, South Korea scripted a comeback to beat Czechia 2-1 in their first game of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Guadalajara, Mexico. No goal was scored for the first 45 minutes of the tie, but both teams served the audience with some brilliant gameplay in the second half of the fixture.

Although South Korea had 15 attempts on goal as compared to Czechia's eight, the latter scored the first goal of the match in the 59th minute on a header by Ladislav Krejcí. However, South Korea struck back as In-beom scored in the 67th minute. The team then scored the winning goal in the 80th minute as he provided an assist to Oh Hyeon-gyu in the 80th minute to take the team to victory. With the win South Korea are now in second position in Group A.

How did the game unfold?

The opening goal of the match came in the 59th minute as a long throw from former West Ham player Vladimir Coufal was fired into the net via a header by Ladislav Krejci. It was the story of the Czechia throughout most of the match as they relied mostly on set-pieces to create opportunities.