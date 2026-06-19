ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA 2026: South Africa Keeps World Cup Hopes Alive With 1-1 Draw Against Czech Republic

South Africa's Khuliso Mudau vies for the ball with Czechia's Jaroslav Zeleny, right, during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Czechia and South Africa in Atlanta, Thursday, ( AP )

Atlanta: Teboho Mokoena started the game with tears in his eyes and finished it with a smile on his face after converting a second-half penalty in South Africa's 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic on Thursday at the World Cup.

Thapelo Maseko's long range shot late in the match caught the hand of Czech opponent Pavel Sulc in the area.

Mokoena, who was shown on camera with tears rolling down his cheeks during the pre-game national anthem, stepped up to the penalty spot and sent his shot low past Czech Republic goalkeeper Matej Kovar in the 83rd minute.

The South Africa midfielder said he was overwhelmed before kick off, thinking about his late grandfather.

"I know, wherever he is, he would be proud of me," Mokoena said. "I just felt his presence in that moment. I thought if he was here, he would be proud of me because I know he believed in me when nobody believed in me."