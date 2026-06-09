ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Somali Referee Denied Entry To The US; Gets Ruled Out Of The Tournament

Hyderabad: Omar Artan, who was set to be the first Somali referee, has been ruled out of the list of officials for the FIFA World Cup 2026 after he was denied entry into the United States. It is a big blow for him as he would have set history by officiating in the tournament.

Artan was one of the officials in the list of 52 members selected by FIFA for the World Cup to be hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico. He arrived at the Miami International Airport on Saturday but was denied entry into American soil, and it has resulted in him being ruled out of the competition. FIFA confirmed on Monday through an official statement that the decision means he will play no role in the tournament.

“FIFA can confirm that match official Omar Abdulkadir Artan will be unable to train and officiate at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after he was denied entry into the United States," a FIFA spokesperson told AFP.

“FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr Artan’s status will not be changed at present," the spokesperson said.