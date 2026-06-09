FIFA World Cup 2026: Somali Referee Denied Entry To The US; Gets Ruled Out Of The Tournament
Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan is barred from entering the USA, so he is ruled out of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 10:26 AM IST
Hyderabad: Omar Artan, who was set to be the first Somali referee, has been ruled out of the list of officials for the FIFA World Cup 2026 after he was denied entry into the United States. It is a big blow for him as he would have set history by officiating in the tournament.
Artan was one of the officials in the list of 52 members selected by FIFA for the World Cup to be hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico. He arrived at the Miami International Airport on Saturday but was denied entry into American soil, and it has resulted in him being ruled out of the competition. FIFA confirmed on Monday through an official statement that the decision means he will play no role in the tournament.
𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐅𝐈𝐅𝐀 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐎𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐀𝐛𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐤𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐫 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐧’𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐮𝐩 𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐝:— POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) June 8, 2026
“FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr…
“FIFA can confirm that match official Omar Abdulkadir Artan will be unable to train and officiate at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after he was denied entry into the United States," a FIFA spokesperson told AFP.
“FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr Artan’s status will not be changed at present," the spokesperson said.
“In line with previous FIFA events, a host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and who is admitted into their country."
United States Customs and Border Protection explained that Artan went through regular routine screening.
“During processing, the traveler underwent additional inspection, a routine part of CBP’s inspection process when officers need to verify information or determine admissibility," the CBP spokesperson said.
“Following inspection, the traveller, a referee for the FIFA World Cup, was determined to be inadmissible due to vetting concerns and was denied entry."
Who is Omar Abdulkadir Artan?
Artan has been a FIFA-listed referee since 2018, and he has officiated in crucial global matches at the international level as well as the club level. Also, he officiated in the recent Africa Cup of Nations. Last year, he was rewarded with the Confederation of African Football’s men’s referee of the year.