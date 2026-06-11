ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup Set For Kickoff After High Ticket Prices, Visa Issues Dog Buildup

Mexican soccer fans display a banner that reads in Spanish "The ball comeback to home" at the Angel of Independence monument a day before the opening FIFA World Cup match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Wednesday, ( AP )

Mexico City: The World Cup kicks off Thursday with co-hosts Mexico taking on South Africa in the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, launching a sprawling tournament of 48 teams that will last nearly six weeks.

The extravaganza hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada is the biggest World Cup in history, stretching until the final in New Jersey on July 19.

It is projected to generate a record-breaking $13 billion in total revenue.

But football's world governing body FIFA has faced stinging criticism over the eye-watering costs of tickets while Donald Trump's immigration crackdown has seen a top referee, Iranian team officials and fans refused entry to the United States.

Speaking in Mexico City on Wednesday, FIFA President Gianni Infantino launched a spirited defense of the organization of the tournament and brushed off criticism over visa issues.

Infantino insisted that tickets -- which in some cases have topped $30,000 -- had been priced appropriately, citing a small number of $60 tickets that were made available in response to criticism.

"Let me just say that our entry price, which is 60 dollars, is the lowest entry price of any of the American sports in the play-off phases," Infantino said.

"Our average price which is below 500 dollars is again the lowest of the American sports on average."

'We don't control everything'

Infantino also played down the controversy surrounding Somali World Cup referee Omar Artan, who was refused entry after arriving in Miami.

FIFA has since confirmed Artan, who the US State Department said had "associated with suspected members of terrorist organizations," will play no part in the tournament.

"It is unfortunate what happened to the referee from Somalia," Infantino said.

"We don't control everything... Sometimes it's good to chill, relax, we work on everything, we try to solve everything."

The FIFA leader also portrayed Iran's participation at the World Cup in the midst of its military conflict with the US as a victory for his organization.

"People were saying Iran couldn't come to the World Cup," Infantino said.

"There are challenges, it's not easy, but I don't know who else would have been able to ensure in these circumstances -- which we could not influence -- Iran could come and play."