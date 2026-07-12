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FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinals Schedule: Teams, Schedule, Fixtures And Live Streaming Details

The semifinal lineup is all set, and Lamine Yamal will be up against Kylian Mbappe in the battle of two strikers in the semifinal.

fifa world cup 2026
FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal schedule (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : July 12, 2026 at 5:31 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: The FIFA World Cup 2026 is into its business end, and the lineup of the four semifinalists is all set. The tournament, which began with 48 teams, has now boiled down to just four teams. The thrilling quarter-final stage saw France outplaying Morocco by 2-0 and Spain defeating Belgium by 2-1. England defeated Norway by 2-1 while Argentina beat Switzerland by 3-1.

Argentina are the defending champions, and they will be aiming to replicate their performance from the previous edition. Notably, this is the first time in World Cup history when all the top four team in teams in the rankings have made it into the semifinals.

Some of the elite strikers like Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal, and Kylian Mbappe will be in the lineup.

Notably, all teh four teams have won the World Cup edition once each. Argentina have won three title in the history while France has clinched two silverwares.

FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal schedule

France vs Spain, July 15, 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Dallas Stadium, Arlington

England vs Argentina, July 16, 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta

FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming details

The Indian spectators will have an opportunity to watch the remaining matches of the World Cup for free. DD Sports will show all the matches to their viewers, and so the spectators can watch it without paying any subscription fee.

Also, ZEE5 offers a plan of ₹799 monthly, which includes coverage of the football World Cup.

FIFA World Cup golden boot race

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are tied in terms of goal-scoring at the FIFA World Cup with eight goals each, and both of them are still in the race to win the golden boot.

Kylian Mbappe - 8 goals, 3 assists

Lionel Messi - 8 goals, 2 assists

Harry Kane - 6 goals, 1 assist

Jude Bellingham - 6 goals, 1 assist

TAGGED:

FRANCE VS SPAIN
ENGLAND VS ARGENTINA
FIFA WORLD CUP
FIFA WORLD CUP 2026

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