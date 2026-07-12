ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinals Schedule: Teams, Schedule, Fixtures And Live Streaming Details

Hyderabad: The FIFA World Cup 2026 is into its business end, and the lineup of the four semifinalists is all set. The tournament, which began with 48 teams, has now boiled down to just four teams. The thrilling quarter-final stage saw France outplaying Morocco by 2-0 and Spain defeating Belgium by 2-1. England defeated Norway by 2-1 while Argentina beat Switzerland by 3-1.

Argentina are the defending champions, and they will be aiming to replicate their performance from the previous edition. Notably, this is the first time in World Cup history when all the top four team in teams in the rankings have made it into the semifinals.

Some of the elite strikers like Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal, and Kylian Mbappe will be in the lineup.

Notably, all teh four teams have won the World Cup edition once each. Argentina have won three title in the history while France has clinched two silverwares.

FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal schedule

France vs Spain, July 15, 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Dallas Stadium, Arlington

England vs Argentina, July 16, 12:30 AM IST