FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinals Schedule: Teams, Schedule, Fixtures And Live Streaming Details
The semifinal lineup is all set, and Lamine Yamal will be up against Kylian Mbappe in the battle of two strikers in the semifinal.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 5:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: The FIFA World Cup 2026 is into its business end, and the lineup of the four semifinalists is all set. The tournament, which began with 48 teams, has now boiled down to just four teams. The thrilling quarter-final stage saw France outplaying Morocco by 2-0 and Spain defeating Belgium by 2-1. England defeated Norway by 2-1 while Argentina beat Switzerland by 3-1.
Argentina are the defending champions, and they will be aiming to replicate their performance from the previous edition. Notably, this is the first time in World Cup history when all the top four team in teams in the rankings have made it into the semifinals.
The Semi-finals are set 👀#FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 12, 2026
Some of the elite strikers like Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal, and Kylian Mbappe will be in the lineup.
Notably, all teh four teams have won the World Cup edition once each. Argentina have won three title in the history while France has clinched two silverwares.
FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal schedule
France vs Spain, July 15, 12:30 AM IST
Venue: Dallas Stadium, Arlington
England vs Argentina, July 16, 12:30 AM IST
Venue: Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta
FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming details
The Indian spectators will have an opportunity to watch the remaining matches of the World Cup for free. DD Sports will show all the matches to their viewers, and so the spectators can watch it without paying any subscription fee.
Also, ZEE5 offers a plan of ₹799 monthly, which includes coverage of the football World Cup.
FIFA World Cup golden boot race
Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are tied in terms of goal-scoring at the FIFA World Cup with eight goals each, and both of them are still in the race to win the golden boot.
Kylian Mbappe - 8 goals, 3 assists
Lionel Messi - 8 goals, 2 assists
Harry Kane - 6 goals, 1 assist
Jude Bellingham - 6 goals, 1 assist