FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Announced, Reigning Champions Argentina To Play Algeria On June 16

The official FIFA 2026 Football World Cup ball is seen during the draw for the tournament taking place in the US, Canada and Mexico, at the Kennedy Center, in Washington, DC, on December 5, 2025. ( AFP )

Washington: The path to glory at the 2026 World Cup has now been laid out with FIFA on Saturday confirming the full match schedule for the first 48-team tournament, a day after the star-studded draw ceremony in Washington dominated by Donald Trump.

Saturday's event hosted by FIFA president Gianni Infantino revealed that Lionel Messi's Argentina, the reigning champions, will begin their defense of the trophy against Algeria in Group J in Kansas City on June 16. They will then face Austria and Jordan in Dallas.

European champions Spain will play their first two Group H fixtures, against debutants Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia, in the covered and air-conditioned Atlanta stadium. They will then head to Mexico to take on Uruguay in Guadalajara. England will open their bid against Croatia in the covered Dallas stadium on June 17, before shifting to the northeastern United States for their remaining Group L fixtures.

The 1966 winners will take on Ghana in Boston on June 23 and then face Panama at the MetLife Stadium just outside New York City on June 27. If they top their group they must then go to Atlanta for a last-32 tie on July 1.

France, winners in 2018 and runners-up in 2022, will play all three Group I matches in the northeastern US, facing Senegal at the MetLife Stadium and Norway in Boston, either side of a fixture in Philadelphia against an intercontinental play-off winner.

From left: Alexi Lalas and Ronaldo listen as FIFA President Gianni Infantino and host Andrés Cantor applaude as Francesco Totti, and Hristo Stoichkov look on during the match schedule reveal for the 2026 soccer World Cup in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (AP)

Meanwhile Brazil, who won the last World Cup staged in the United States in 1994, will meet Morocco at the MetLife Stadium in their first Group C encounter on June 13. Carlo Ancelotti's team then take on Haiti in Philadelphia on June 19 before a clash with Scotland in Miami on June 24 -- it will be the fifth time the countries have faced off at a World Cup.

For the first time, the draw was done in such a way as to ensure the four highest-ranked nations were kept apart -- Spain, Argentina, France and England cannot meet before the semi-finals, if all top their groups.